Mundial 2026: Donald Trump aseguró que Irán será "bienvenido" en Estados Unidos

Así lo comunicó Gianni Infantino luego de una reunión con el presidente de Estados Unidos. "Le agradezco. En momentos como estos es en los que necesitamos un evento como este para unir a la gente", escribió el mandamás de la FIFA en redes sociales.

Infanitno se ruenió con Trump en medio de la escalada del conflicto en Medio Oriente.

El presidente de la FIFA, Gianni Infantino, confirmó que mantuvo una reunión con el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, en la que analizaron el estado de los preparativos para el Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026 y abordaron también la situación de la selección de Irán en medio del conflicto bélico en Medio Oriente.

Irán conformaba el Grupo G con Bélgica, Egipto y Nueva Zelanda.
Irán confirmó que no jugará el Mundial 2026: "Ninguna posibilidad"

“Esta tarde me reuní con el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald J. Trump, para hablar sobre el estado de los preparativos para la próxima Copa Mundial de la FIFA y la creciente emoción que genera el inicio de la competición en tan solo 93 días”, escribió Infantino en una publicación de su cuenta de Instagram.

Según relató el titular del organismo que rige el fútbol mundial, durante la conversación también se abordó la situación internacional y la participación del seleccionado iraní en la próxima Copa del Mundo, que tendrá como sedes a Estados Unidos, México y Canadá.

“También hablamos sobre la situación actual en Irán y sobre la clasificación de la selección iraní para la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026. Durante la conversación, el presidente Trump reiteró que, por supuesto, la selección iraní es bienvenida a competir en el torneo en Estados Unidos”, señaló Infantino.

El dirigente suizoitaliano destacó además el valor simbólico del campeonato en un contexto internacional atravesado por tensiones políticas. “Todos necesitamos un evento como la Copa Mundial de la FIFA para unir a la gente ahora más que nunca, y agradezco sinceramente al presidente de Estados Unidos su apoyo, ya que demuestra una vez más que el fútbol une al mundo”, concluyó.

Embed - Gianni Infantino - FIFA President on Instagram: "This evening, I met with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump to discuss the status of preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and the growing excitement as we are set to kick off in just 93 days. We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026. During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States. We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World. "
