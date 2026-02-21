21 de febrero de 2026 Inicio
La contundente decisión de la FIFA tras el escándalo entre Gianluca Prestianni y Vinicius por supuesto racismo

A la espera de la sanción que podría recibir el extremo argentino, desde el ente madre del fútbol mundial enumeraron los pasos a seguir.

El presidente de la FIFA

El presidente de la FIFA, Gianni Infantino, dio a conocer las directrices en sus redes sociales.

El fuerte cruce entre Gianluca Prestianni y Vinicius en el partido de la Champions League entre Benfica y Real Madrid sigue dejando tela para cortar a nivel mundial, por lo que obligó a la FIFA a tomar una determinante decisión en torno al debate por el racismo.

Fueron campeones con la Selección Argentina y podrían perderse el Mundial 2026

Las versiones contrapuestas de ambos jugadores y la repercusión mediática del caso aceleraron una respuesta institucional de alcance global, por lo que se anunció una batería de reformas destinadas a endurecer las sanciones y reforzar los protocolos frente a hechos de discriminación en las redes del propio presidente del ente mundial, Gianni Infantino.

Entre los cambios más relevantes figura la incorporación explícita de conductas racistas dentro del reglamento disciplinario como infracciones graves, lo que habilita castigos más severos que pueden incluir suspensiones por varios partidos, dependiendo de la magnitud del hecho. Además, se fortalecerán los mecanismos de actuación durante los encuentros, con prioridad en la posibilidad de detener el juego ante cualquier indicio de discriminación.

Embed - Gianni Infantino - FIFA President on Instagram: "Since being elected FIFA President in 2016, our leadership group collectively embraced its responsibility as guardians of the world’s most loved and followed sport to use football’s unique power to promote inclusivity and combat the scourge of racism and all forms of discrimination, on and off the pitch. Today, under the scope of FIFA’s Global Stand Against Racism, supported by all 211 FIFA Member Associations, we have established five pillars to tackle and prevent racism: rules and sanctions, action on the field, criminal charges, education, and players’ voice. The ‘No Racism’ gesture, launched at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024, is a powerful tool available to players, coaches, and officials to signal racist incidents and guided by the diverse 16-member Players’ Voice Panel from six continents, FIFA is now able to focus on concrete action while continuing to strengthen education, prevention and protection through our enhanced library of educational resources and toolkits. At the same time, initiatives such as the FIFA Social Media Protection Service, which leverages Artificial Intelligence to detect and hide abusive content, and campaigns like Football Unites the World and Be Active continue to show how our game can serve a greater purpose: promoting health, inclusion, and social cohesion in communities around the globe. A big thank you to all our partners whose tireless collaboration ensures our work reaches people and positively impacts society. As we look ahead to the biggest celebration of unity at the FIFA World Cup 2026, it will be a platform to once more remind everyone that together we can use this game to build a more respectful and united world. #FootballUnitesTheWorld"
View this post on Instagram

En el texto que escribió junto a las imágenes, Infantino describió que la estrategia del ente se basa en cinco pilares: reglas, sanciones, acción en el campo, cargos criminales y la voz de los exjugadores.

La nueva normativa de la FIFA también contempla la suspensión temporal o incluso la finalización definitiva de un partido si la situación lo requiere, en línea con una política de tolerancia cero.

Más allá de lo estrictamente sancionatorio, el plan incluye acciones estructurales que también se abordarán desde distintos frentes. Por un lado, se impulsarán programas educativos en coordinación con los gobiernos y escuelas para trabajar en la prevención y concientización sobre la discriminación tanto en el deporte como en la sociedad.

Por otro, se creará un Panel Antirracismo integrado por exfutbolistas, que tendrá la función de asesorar y monitorear la aplicación de estas políticas a nivel internacional.

