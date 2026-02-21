Embed - Gianni Infantino - FIFA President on Instagram: "Since being elected FIFA President in 2016, our leadership group collectively embraced its responsibility as guardians of the world’s most loved and followed sport to use football’s unique power to promote inclusivity and combat the scourge of racism and all forms of discrimination, on and off the pitch. Today, under the scope of FIFA’s Global Stand Against Racism, supported by all 211 FIFA Member Associations, we have established five pillars to tackle and prevent racism: rules and sanctions, action on the field, criminal charges, education, and players’ voice. The ‘No Racism’ gesture, launched at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024, is a powerful tool available to players, coaches, and officials to signal racist incidents and guided by the diverse 16-member Players’ Voice Panel from six continents, FIFA is now able to focus on concrete action while continuing to strengthen education, prevention and protection through our enhanced library of educational resources and toolkits. At the same time, initiatives such as the FIFA Social Media Protection Service, which leverages Artificial Intelligence to detect and hide abusive content, and campaigns like Football Unites the World and Be Active continue to show how our game can serve a greater purpose: promoting health, inclusion, and social cohesion in communities around the globe. A big thank you to all our partners whose tireless collaboration ensures our work reaches people and positively impacts society. As we look ahead to the biggest celebration of unity at the FIFA World Cup 2026, it will be a platform to once more remind everyone that together we can use this game to build a more respectful and united world. #FootballUnitesTheWorld"

