-
The Marlow Murder Club — 2024
-
Speed Dater — 2026
-
MobLand — 2025
-
Lift: Un robo de primera clase — 2024
-
The Critic — 2023
-
Sin tiempo para morir — 2021
-
Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión: La historia de Fire Saga — 2020
-
Killing Eve — 2020
-
Flesh and Blood — 2020
-
White House Farm — 2020
-
El buen mentiroso — 2019
-
Spider-Man: Lejos de casa — 2019
-
Wild Bill — 2019
-
Catastrophe — 2019
-
Brexit: The Uncivil War — 2019
-
Cuckoo — 2019
-
Strangers — 2018
-
Press — 2018
-
Defending the Guilty — 2018
-
Johnny English 3.0 — 2018
-
Guardaespaldas — 2018
-
Lucky Man — 2018
-
Next of Kin — 2018
-
Hampstead — 2017
-
Transformers: el último caballero — 2017
-
La momia — 2017
-
Final Portrait. El arte de la amistad — 2017
-
The Sense of an Ending — 2017
-
The Crown — 2016
-
Angels in Notting Hill — 2016
-
Doctor Strange. Hechicero supremo — 2016
-
Negación — 2016
-
El bebé de Bridget Jones — 2016
-
Jason Bourne — 2016
-
Yo antes de ti — 2016
-
Un traidor entre nosotros — 2016
-
Mente implacable — 2016
-
Londres bajo fuego — 2016
-
Grimsby — 2016
-
New Tricks — 2015
-
The Lady in the Van — 2015
-
Survivor — 2015
-
La juventud — 2015
-
Dough — 2015
-
The Royals — 2015
-
Mortdecai: el artista del engaño — 2015
-
Derek — 2014
-
Kingsman: El servicio secreto — 2014
-
The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies — 2014
-
Downton Abbey — 2014
-
Lewis — 2011–2014
-
Gente de bien — 2014
-
The Honourable Woman — 2014
-
Veep — 2014
-
Law & Order: UK — 2014
-
Gangsta Granny — 2013
-
The Escape Artist — 2013
-
Toast of London — 2013
-
Holby City — 2013
-
Ambassadors — 2013
-
Diana, el secreto de una princesa — 2013
-
The Spa — 2013
-
Casados... hasta que los amigos los separen — 2013
-
Bad Education — 2012
-
Episodes — 2012
-
La dama de hierro — 2011
-
Come Fly with Me — 2011
-
Tamara Drewe — 2010
-
The Thick of It — 2009
-
Margaret — 2009
-
In the Loop — 2009
-
Espion(s) — 2009
-
A Bunch of Amateurs — 2008
-
My Zinc Bed — 2008
-
Batman: El caballero de la noche — 2008
-
Filth: The Mary Whitehouse Story — 2008
-
Mundo primitivo — 2008
-
La leyenda del tesoro perdido: El libro de los secretos — 2007
-
Niñas Bien — 2007
-
Bourne: El ultimátum — 2007
-
Los 4 Fantásticos y Silver Surfer — 2007
-
Hustle — 2005–2007
-
A Class Apart — 2007
-
Fallen Angel — 2007
-
Confessions of a Diary Secretary — 2007
-
The Walker — 2007
-
Extras — 2006
-
Starter for 10 — 2006
-
Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker — 2006
-
Alien Autopsy — 2006
-
Bajos instintos 2 — 2006
-
Colour Me Kubrick: A True...ish Story — 2005
-
Mrs. Henderson Presents — 2005
-
La provocación — 2005
-
Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps — 2005
-
Little Britain — 2003–2004
-
Bridget Jones: Al borde de la razón — 2004
-
Alfie: Un seductor irresistible — 2004
-
Los Thunderbirds — 2004
-
Gente de barrio — 1999–2003
-
Johnny English — 2003
-
Lo que una chica quiere — 2003
-
007: Otro día para morir — 2002
-
The Glass — 2001
-
Middle Classes: Their Rise and Sprawl — 2001
-
Prueba de vida — 2000
-
102 dálmatas — 2000
-
Bestia salvaje — 2000
-
La emboscada — 1999
-
Kavanagh QC — 1999
-
El Santo — 1997
-
Criaturas feroces — 1997
-
Only Fools and Horses — 1988–1996
-
101 dálmatas — 1996
-
London Suite — 1996
-
A Royal Scandal — 1996
-
Misión: Imposible — 1996
-
As Time Goes By — 1996
-
Coronation Street — 1995
-
The Queen's Nose — 1995
-
The Fast Show — 1994
-
Drop the Dead Donkey — 1993
-
A Year in Provence — 1993
-
Full Stretch — 1993
-
Obsesión — 1992
-
The New Statesman — 1992
-
Waterland — 1992
-
Prisoner of Honor — 1991
-
Under Suspicion — 1991
-
El inspector Morse — 1988–1991
-
Su majestad Ralph — 1991
-
May to December — 1991
-
The Russia House — 1990
-
Cazador blanco, corazón negro — 1990
-
The Krays — 1990
-
Una árida estación blanca — 1989
-
Goldeneye — 1989
-
Scandal — 1989
-
Minder — 1989
-
Madame Sousatzka — 1988
-
¿Quién engañó a Roger Rabbit? — 1988
-
Tales of the Unexpected — 1988
-
Bergerac — 1987
-
Dear John.... — 1987
-
Little Dorrit — 1987
-
La esperanza y la gloria — 1987
-
Superman IV, en busca de la paz — 1987
-
007: Su nombre es peligro — 1987
-
Still Crazy Like a Fox — 1987
-
French and Saunders — 1987
-
Personal Services — 1987
-
La tiendita del horror — 1986
-
Casi un paraíso — 1986
-
Paradise Postponed — 1986
-
The Life and Loves of a She-Devil — 1986
-
Brush Strokes — 1986
-
Half Moon Street — 1986
-
Sorry! — 1986
-
Absolute Beginners — 1986
-
Mr. Love — 1986
-
Bluebell — 1986
-
Terry and June — 1985
-
White Nights — 1985
-
Dempsey and Makepeace — 1985
-
Magnum — 1985
-
Family Ties Vacation — 1985
-
Big Deal — 1985
-
Déjà Vu — 1985
-
Deceptions — 1985
-
007: En la mira de los asesinos — 1985
-
Reunion at Fairborough — 1985
-
Morons from Outer Space — 1985
-
Water — 1985
-
More Bloody Meetings — 1984
-
El crucero del amor — 1984
-
Ellis Island — 1984
-
Chance in a Million — 1984
-
Supergirl — 1984
-
¡Super Secreto! — 1984
-
Fresh Fields — 1984
-
Lassiter: la gran trampa — 1984
-
Hart y Hart — 1983
-
Superman III — 1983
-
007: Octopussy contra las chicas mortales — 1983
-
El regreso del jedi — 1983
-
Are You Being Served? — 1983
-
The Wicked Lady — 1983
-
Britannia Hospital — 1982
-
La gran aventura de los Muppets — 1981
-
The Sweeney — 1978
-
The Professionals — 1978
-
Candleshoe — 1977
-
Love for Lydia — 1977
-
Valentino — 1977
-
Doctor on the Go — 1977
-
La pantera rosa ataca de nuevo — 1976
-
I, Claudius — 1976
-
La profecía — 1976
-
The Glittering Prizes — 1976
-
Los de arriba y los de abajo — 1975
-
The Naked Civil Servant — 1975
-
The Old Curiosity Shop — 1975
-
Quiller — 1975
-
Within These Walls — 1975
-
El hombre lobo — 1975
-
Public Eye — 1975
-
Not on Your Nellie — 1975
-
Flame — 1975
-
Escalera de caracol — 1975
-
Brief Encounter — 1974
-
Stardust — 1974
-
SPY*S — 1974
-
The Zoo Gang — 1974
-
Shoulder to Shoulder — 1974
-
The Pallisers — 1974
-
El gran Gatsby — 1974
-
Soft Beds, Hard Battles — 1974
-
Billy Liar — 1973
-
Orson Welles Great Mysteries — 1973
-
The Fenn Street Gang — 1973
-
A Touch of Class — 1973
-
A Warm December — 1973
-
Son of Dracula — 1973
-
Ooh... You Are Awful — 1972
-
Endless Night — 1972
-
Pope Joan — 1972
-
El león joven — 1972
-
Mutiny on the Buses — 1972
-
Carry on Matron — 1972
-
The Liver Birds — 1972
-
Madame Sin — 1972
-
Dos tipos audaces — 1971
-
Dr. Jekyll y su hermana Hyde — 1971
-
Los demonios — 1971
-
Melody — 1971
-
On the Buses — 1971
-
The Benny Hill Show — 1971
-
La otra cara del amor — 1971
-
Doomwatch — 1971
-
There's a Girl in My Soup — 1970
-
The Goodies — 1970
-
No Blade of Grass — 1970
-
Perfect Friday — 1970
-
Performance — 1970
-
Eddie in August — 1970
-
The Buttercup Chain — 1970
-
Connecting Rooms — 1970
-
Julius Caesar — 1970
-
Vestido para matar — 1969
-
Arthur? Arthur! — 1969
-
Complot internacional — 1969
-
Carry on Camping — 1969
-
Si es martes debe ser Bélgica — 1969
-
Oh! What a Lovely War — 1969
-
El sindicato del crimen — 1969
-
Isadora — 1968
-
The Killing of Sister George — 1968
-
Los vengadores — 1968
-
En la encrucijada — 1968
-
Pobre vaca — 1967
-
Market in Honey Lane — 1967
-
Doctor Who — 1966–1967
-
Don't Lose Your Head — 1967
-
Blow-Up. Deseo de una mañana de verano — 1966