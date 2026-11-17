The Marlow Murder Club — 2024

Speed Dater — 2026

MobLand — 2025

Lift: Un robo de primera clase — 2024

The Critic — 2023

Sin tiempo para morir — 2021

Festival de la Canción de Eurovisión: La historia de Fire Saga — 2020

Killing Eve — 2020

Flesh and Blood — 2020

White House Farm — 2020

El buen mentiroso — 2019

Spider-Man: Lejos de casa — 2019

Wild Bill — 2019

Catastrophe — 2019

Brexit: The Uncivil War — 2019

Cuckoo — 2019

Strangers — 2018

Press — 2018

Defending the Guilty — 2018

Johnny English 3.0 — 2018

Guardaespaldas — 2018

Lucky Man — 2018

Next of Kin — 2018

Hampstead — 2017

Transformers: el último caballero — 2017

La momia — 2017

Final Portrait. El arte de la amistad — 2017

The Sense of an Ending — 2017

The Crown — 2016

Angels in Notting Hill — 2016

Doctor Strange. Hechicero supremo — 2016

Negación — 2016

El bebé de Bridget Jones — 2016

Jason Bourne — 2016

Yo antes de ti — 2016

Un traidor entre nosotros — 2016

Mente implacable — 2016

Londres bajo fuego — 2016

Grimsby — 2016

New Tricks — 2015

The Lady in the Van — 2015

Survivor — 2015

La juventud — 2015

Dough — 2015

The Royals — 2015

Mortdecai: el artista del engaño — 2015

Derek — 2014

Kingsman: El servicio secreto — 2014

The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies — 2014

Downton Abbey — 2014

Lewis — 2011–2014

Gente de bien — 2014

The Honourable Woman — 2014

Veep — 2014

Law & Order: UK — 2014

Gangsta Granny — 2013

The Escape Artist — 2013

Toast of London — 2013

Holby City — 2013

Ambassadors — 2013

Diana, el secreto de una princesa — 2013

The Spa — 2013

Casados... hasta que los amigos los separen — 2013

Bad Education — 2012

Episodes — 2012

La dama de hierro — 2011

Come Fly with Me — 2011

Tamara Drewe — 2010

The Thick of It — 2009

Margaret — 2009

In the Loop — 2009

Espion(s) — 2009

A Bunch of Amateurs — 2008

My Zinc Bed — 2008

Batman: El caballero de la noche — 2008

Filth: The Mary Whitehouse Story — 2008

Mundo primitivo — 2008

La leyenda del tesoro perdido: El libro de los secretos — 2007

Niñas Bien — 2007

Bourne: El ultimátum — 2007

Los 4 Fantásticos y Silver Surfer — 2007

Hustle — 2005–2007

A Class Apart — 2007

Fallen Angel — 2007

Confessions of a Diary Secretary — 2007

The Walker — 2007

Extras — 2006

Starter for 10 — 2006

Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker — 2006

Alien Autopsy — 2006

Bajos instintos 2 — 2006

Colour Me Kubrick: A True...ish Story — 2005

Mrs. Henderson Presents — 2005

La provocación — 2005

Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps — 2005

Little Britain — 2003–2004

Bridget Jones: Al borde de la razón — 2004

Alfie: Un seductor irresistible — 2004

Los Thunderbirds — 2004

Gente de barrio — 1999–2003

Johnny English — 2003

Lo que una chica quiere — 2003

007: Otro día para morir — 2002

The Glass — 2001

Middle Classes: Their Rise and Sprawl — 2001

Prueba de vida — 2000

102 dálmatas — 2000

Bestia salvaje — 2000

La emboscada — 1999

Kavanagh QC — 1999

El Santo — 1997

Criaturas feroces — 1997

Only Fools and Horses — 1988–1996

101 dálmatas — 1996

London Suite — 1996

A Royal Scandal — 1996

Misión: Imposible — 1996

As Time Goes By — 1996

Coronation Street — 1995

The Queen's Nose — 1995

The Fast Show — 1994

Drop the Dead Donkey — 1993

A Year in Provence — 1993

Full Stretch — 1993

Obsesión — 1992

The New Statesman — 1992

Waterland — 1992

Prisoner of Honor — 1991

Under Suspicion — 1991

El inspector Morse — 1988–1991

Su majestad Ralph — 1991

May to December — 1991

The Russia House — 1990

Cazador blanco, corazón negro — 1990

The Krays — 1990

Una árida estación blanca — 1989

Goldeneye — 1989

Scandal — 1989

Minder — 1989

Madame Sousatzka — 1988

¿Quién engañó a Roger Rabbit? — 1988

Tales of the Unexpected — 1988

Bergerac — 1987

Dear John.... — 1987

Little Dorrit — 1987

La esperanza y la gloria — 1987

Superman IV, en busca de la paz — 1987

007: Su nombre es peligro — 1987

Still Crazy Like a Fox — 1987

French and Saunders — 1987

Personal Services — 1987

La tiendita del horror — 1986

Casi un paraíso — 1986

Paradise Postponed — 1986

The Life and Loves of a She-Devil — 1986

Brush Strokes — 1986

Half Moon Street — 1986

Sorry! — 1986

Absolute Beginners — 1986

Mr. Love — 1986

Bluebell — 1986

Terry and June — 1985

White Nights — 1985

Dempsey and Makepeace — 1985

Magnum — 1985

Family Ties Vacation — 1985

Big Deal — 1985

Déjà Vu — 1985

Deceptions — 1985

007: En la mira de los asesinos — 1985

Reunion at Fairborough — 1985

Morons from Outer Space — 1985

Water — 1985

More Bloody Meetings — 1984

El crucero del amor — 1984

Ellis Island — 1984

Chance in a Million — 1984

Supergirl — 1984

¡Super Secreto! — 1984

Fresh Fields — 1984

Lassiter: la gran trampa — 1984

Hart y Hart — 1983

Superman III — 1983

007: Octopussy contra las chicas mortales — 1983

El regreso del jedi — 1983

Are You Being Served? — 1983

The Wicked Lady — 1983

Britannia Hospital — 1982

La gran aventura de los Muppets — 1981

The Sweeney — 1978

The Professionals — 1978

Candleshoe — 1977

Love for Lydia — 1977

Valentino — 1977

Doctor on the Go — 1977

La pantera rosa ataca de nuevo — 1976

I, Claudius — 1976

La profecía — 1976

The Glittering Prizes — 1976

Los de arriba y los de abajo — 1975

The Naked Civil Servant — 1975

The Old Curiosity Shop — 1975

Quiller — 1975

Within These Walls — 1975

El hombre lobo — 1975

Public Eye — 1975

Not on Your Nellie — 1975

Flame — 1975

Escalera de caracol — 1975

Brief Encounter — 1974

Stardust — 1974

SPY*S — 1974

The Zoo Gang — 1974

Shoulder to Shoulder — 1974

The Pallisers — 1974

El gran Gatsby — 1974

Soft Beds, Hard Battles — 1974

Billy Liar — 1973

Orson Welles Great Mysteries — 1973

The Fenn Street Gang — 1973

A Touch of Class — 1973

A Warm December — 1973

Son of Dracula — 1973

Ooh... You Are Awful — 1972

Endless Night — 1972

Pope Joan — 1972

El león joven — 1972

Mutiny on the Buses — 1972

Carry on Matron — 1972

The Liver Birds — 1972

Madame Sin — 1972

Dos tipos audaces — 1971

Dr. Jekyll y su hermana Hyde — 1971

Los demonios — 1971

Melody — 1971

On the Buses — 1971

The Benny Hill Show — 1971

La otra cara del amor — 1971

Doomwatch — 1971

There's a Girl in My Soup — 1970

The Goodies — 1970

No Blade of Grass — 1970

Perfect Friday — 1970

Performance — 1970

Eddie in August — 1970

The Buttercup Chain — 1970

Connecting Rooms — 1970

Julius Caesar — 1970

Vestido para matar — 1969

Arthur? Arthur! — 1969

Complot internacional — 1969

Carry on Camping — 1969

Si es martes debe ser Bélgica — 1969

Oh! What a Lovely War — 1969

El sindicato del crimen — 1969

Isadora — 1968

The Killing of Sister George — 1968

Los vengadores — 1968

En la encrucijada — 1968

Pobre vaca — 1967

Market in Honey Lane — 1967

Doctor Who — 1966–1967

Don't Lose Your Head — 1967