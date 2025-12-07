Racing bajó a Boca en La Bombonera: los mejores memes del triunfo de La Academia

Racing le ganó a Boca con un gol y los memes en redes sociales se centraron en el DT del azul y oro, Claudio Úbeda, por sus decisiones durante el partido y por su pasado en La Academia como jugador y como entrenador técnico.
Pese a quedar afuera de la próxima Copa Libertadores, los fanáticos de River festejaron la derrota del Xeneize y su entrada al segundo torneo internacional más importante de América, la Copa Sudamericana 2026.
Úbeda jugó en las inferiores de Racing entre 1988-1989, como profesional entre 1995-2004 y 2005-2006 y se desempeñó como DT entre 2011-2012, 2016 y 2021. Además, mantiene una relación cercana con el DT actual del equipo, Gustavo Costas.
El único partido en el que jugaron juntos fue ante Boca, el 6 de agosto de 1996, como recordó TyC Sports. En ese encuentro también ganó Racing por un tanto.
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/1997815107494326328?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/River_1901/status/1997815748014796965&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/_francorp/status/1997820756382908689&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/IsocaGarcia/status/1997824201122832443&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/PasesExRacing/status/1997823079045890512&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/fabipa90/status/1997814760411480369&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/RiverrChampagne/status/1997815710635217325&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Mateobarrosoo/status/1997822120798437854&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Termontiel_/status/1997814792975982697&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/jorge_locati/status/1997817383684390969&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Xeneize_gaby/status/1997820425217389038&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Urasucia/status/1997813826214097167&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/LukeCastru/status/1997820792592306652&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/brunoacanfora/status/1997813633238343968?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false