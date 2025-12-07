8 de diciembre de 2025 Inicio
En Vivo

Racing bajó a Boca en La Bombonera: los mejores memes del triunfo de La Academia

La Academia le ganó al Xeneize con un gol de Maravilla Martínez y estallaron los memes contra el DT Claudio Úbeba, con pasado celeste y blanco.

Por
Racing bajó a Boca en La Bombonera: los mejores memes del triunfo de La Academia
Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Racing le ganó a Boca con un gol y los memes en redes sociales se centraron en el DT del azul y oro, Claudio Úbeda, por sus decisiones durante el partido y por su pasado en La Academia como jugador y como entrenador técnico.

El entrenador de Boca quedó en el ojo de la tormenta tras la eliminación.
Te puede interesar:

Polémica en Boca: Úbeda reveló el verdadero motivo por el que reemplazó al Changuito Zeballos

Úbeda jugó en las inferiores de Racing entre 1988-1989, como profesional entre 1995-2004 y 2005-2006 y se desempeñó como DT entre 2011-2012, 2016 y 2021. Además, mantiene una relación cercana con el DT actual del equipo, Gustavo Costas.

El único partido en el que jugaron juntos fue ante Boca, el 6 de agosto de 1996, como recordó TyC Sports. En ese encuentro también ganó Racing por un tanto.

Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/1997815107494326328?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/River_1901/status/1997815748014796965&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/_francorp/status/1997820756382908689&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/IsocaGarcia/status/1997824201122832443&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/PasesExRacing/status/1997823079045890512&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/fabipa90/status/1997814760411480369&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/RiverrChampagne/status/1997815710635217325&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Mateobarrosoo/status/1997822120798437854&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Termontiel_/status/1997814792975982697&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/jorge_locati/status/1997817383684390969&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Xeneize_gaby/status/1997820425217389038&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Urasucia/status/1997813826214097167&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/LukeCastru/status/1997820792592306652&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/brunoacanfora/status/1997813633238343968?s=20&partner=&hide_thread=false

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Noticias relacionadas

El Torneo Clausura tendrá un ganador la semana que viene.

La final del Torneo Clausura 2025: cuándo se juega, dónde y a qué hora

10 partidos pasaron para que Maravilla corte su racha negativa.

Maravilla Martínez, el héroe de Racing en la Bombonera: "Todo hijo de Dios pasó por el desierto"

Marcos Rojo volvió a la Bombonera.

"El que no salta, es un traidor": la reacción de Marcos Rojo en los cantos de la hinchada de Boca contra Racing

Adrián Martínez grita con alma y vida su gol en La Bombonera.
play

Bombonerazo: con gol de Maravilla Martínez, Racing eliminó a Boca y jugará la final del Clausura

Desde las 19 en La Bombonera, Boca recibirá a Racing para definir el pase a la final del Torneo Clausura

En un clásico electrizante, Boca y Racing chocan en La Bombonera en busca de la final del Clausura

La Liga Profesional confirmó los árbitros de las semifinales del Clausura.

Torneo Clausura 2025: confirmaron los árbitros de Boca - Racing y Gimnasia - Estudiantes

Rating Cero

El Indio Solari por los 20 años de Los fundamentalistas del aire acondicionado en La Plata.
play

El conmovedor saludo del Indio Solari en el show de Los Fundamentalistas y cómo ver gratis el segundo recital

La elección de Valeria sintetiza el estilo clásico y sofisticado de la modelo.

Este es el perfume favorito de Valeria Mazza: cuánto sale

Conocé los detalles sobre esta ruptura que se llevó muchas sorpresas

Una de las más resonantes del año: por qué se separaron Zoë Kravitz y Channing Tatum

Los nuevos estrenos en Netflix de Películas que te sorprenderán con sus historias
play

Esta película tiene actores de primer nivel y muestra la crisis de una estrella de cine de una forma muy divertida: cuál es

Un elenco variado aporta frescura y energía a la historia navideña.
play

Es perfecta para ver en Navidad: la película de Netflix protagonizada por Emma Roberts

Esta película fue una gran apuesta de Campanella.
play

Es una de las películas más exitosas de Campanella y está en Netflix: es imperdible

últimas noticias

play
El entrenador de Boca quedó en el ojo de la tormenta tras la eliminación.

Polémica en Boca: Úbeda reveló el verdadero motivo por el que reemplazó al Changuito Zeballos

Hace 16 minutos
Estos son los resultados del sorteo del domingo 7 de diciembre de 2025.

Quini 6: un apostador santafesino se llevó más de $8.800 millones en el Revancha

Hace 48 minutos
El Torneo Clausura tendrá un ganador la semana que viene.

La final del Torneo Clausura 2025: cuándo se juega, dónde y a qué hora

Hace 1 hora
Enterate de lo que depara el horóscopo en salud, dinero, amor y trabajo según el signo zodiacal.

Horóscopo de hoy, lunes 8 de diciembre

Hace 1 hora
10 partidos pasaron para que Maravilla corte su racha negativa.

Maravilla Martínez, el héroe de Racing en la Bombonera: "Todo hijo de Dios pasó por el desierto"

Hace 2 horas