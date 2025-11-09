Los mejores memes de la victoria de Boca ante River en el Superclásico

Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/1987618121687970151&partner=&hide_thread=false
Changuito Zeballos desde que usa vincha. pic.twitter.com/vbUFTjhU2v— Un Metro Adelantado (@metroadelantado) November 9, 2025
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/1987635838398652724&partner=&hide_thread=false
“Muñeco, te bailó tácticamente el Sifón Úbeda, el Sifón Úbeda”. pic.twitter.com/ZuxHthpTz6— Un Metro Adelantado (@metroadelantado) November 9, 2025
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/fabipa90/status/1987624190090846440&partner=&hide_thread=false
Dua Lipa en el medio de la 12 pic.twitter.com/vbRCC7lH1M— Fabipa (@fabipa90) November 9, 2025
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/jaSyntax/status/1987630422419759272&partner=&hide_thread=false
LE ESTAMOS CANTANDO OLE AL RIVER DE GALLARDO ES EL MEJOR FINAL DE TODOS LOS TIEMPOS pic.twitter.com/ZXXyWjdsnY— Jacinta (@jaSyntax) November 9, 2025
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/cbilchez1/status/1987622030988939671&partner=&hide_thread=false
Dua Lipa cuando Gallardo mande a entrar en calor a Borja: https://t.co/FU9QCAGpZq pic.twitter.com/DJxkPrVn13— OnironautaBodeguero (@cbilchez1) November 9, 2025
NOTICIA EN DESARROLLO.