9 de noviembre de 2025 Inicio
En Vivo

Los mejores memes de la victoria de Boca ante River en el Superclásico

El Xeneize superó al Millonario en La Bombonera por 2-0 y las redes sociales estallaron. Con el Changuito Zeballos como figura, uno de los apuntados por la derrota fue Marcelo Gallardo.

Por
El Changuito Zeballos

El Changuito Zeballos, la figura del Superclásico.

Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/1987618121687970151&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/1987635838398652724&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/fabipa90/status/1987624190090846440&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/jaSyntax/status/1987630422419759272&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/cbilchez1/status/1987622030988939671&partner=&hide_thread=false

NOTICIA EN DESARROLLO.

Boca y River se enfrentan en la Bombonera.
Te puede interesar:

Reviví el minuto a minuto del triunfo de Boca sobre River por el Superclásico

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Noticias relacionadas

Dua Lipa junto a su familia, presente en la cancha de Boca.

Dua Lipa, invitada de lujo en el Superclásico entre Boca y River: así se la vio en La Bombonera con los colores de Argentina

Boca le ganó 2-0 a River.

El Superclásico fue para Boca: le ganó 2-0 a River y se clasificó a la Copa Libertadores 2026

Exequiel Zeballos anotó para Boca contra River.

Video: el gol de Exequiel Zeballos para Boca contra River en el Superclásico

El DT renunció a Boca tras una seguidilla de derrotas.

El DT que reconoció que fue al psicólogo por primera vez tras su paso por Boca

Decenas de bosteros se agolparon en el Hotel Intercontinental.

El Superclásico ya se juega: así fue el increíble banderazo de los hinchas de Boca antes del duelo con River

Cavani y Driussi fueron convocados y estarán en el Superclásico del domingo. 

Con varias sorpresas, Boca y River confirmaron la lista de convocados para el Superclásico

Rating Cero

Dua Lipa junto a su familia, presente en la cancha de Boca.

Dua Lipa, invitada de lujo en el Superclásico entre Boca y River: así se la vio en La Bombonera con los colores de Argentina

 Esta serie, dirigida por Erik Richter Strand y Steve Lightfoot, desató gran entusiasmo en redes sociales.
play

La intensa miniserie de Netflix que es adictiva para muchos: tiene 6 capítulos

Este precio posiciona a la fragancia dentro de la categoría de lujo accesible.

Este es el perfume favorito de Luis Miguel: cuánto sale en Argentina

Lourdes Fernández se mostró junto a su abuela, mamá y su hermana, entre otros

El emotivo reencuentro de Lourdes Fernández con su familia tras el escándalo con su expareja

Ahora, llegó a la gran N roja, una nueva producción estadounidense, se trata de Young Sheldon, la serie de comedia que atrapó a miles de televidentes de todo el mundo y está siendo de lo más visto en este sitio web.
play

Cuál es la trama de Young Sheldon, la serie de comedia que llegó a Netflix con todas sus temporadas

El divorcio de la pareja había sorprendido al mundo del espectáculo.

Qué hizo Justin Theroux, el ex esposo de Jennifer Aniston, ante el anuncio de la nueva pareja de la actriz

últimas noticias

Boca le ganó 2-0 a River.

El Superclásico fue para Boca: le ganó 2-0 a River y se clasificó a la Copa Libertadores 2026

Hace 19 minutos
El Changuito Zeballos, la figura del Superclásico.

Los mejores memes de la victoria de Boca ante River en el Superclásico

Hace 22 minutos
Crece la imagen de Javier Milei tras las legislativas y mejora la percepción sobre su gestión

Crece la imagen de Javier Milei tras las legislativas y mejora la percepción sobre su gestión

Hace 39 minutos
Dua Lipa junto a su familia, presente en la cancha de Boca.

Dua Lipa, invitada de lujo en el Superclásico entre Boca y River: así se la vio en La Bombonera con los colores de Argentina

Hace 42 minutos
Inflación despareja: cómo afecta la suba de precios a cada provincia

Inflación despareja: cómo afecta la suba de precios a cada provincia

Hace 1 hora