Premios Emmy de televisión de 2024: los ternados

Este miércoles se anunciaron las nominaciones a los premios Emmy, los máximos galardones de la televisión que se entragarán el 15 de septiembre en Los Ángeles.
A continuación, la lista de nominados en las principales categorías.
Mejor serie dramática
- The Crown
- Fallout
- La edad dorada
- The Morning Show
- Sr. y Sra. Smith
- Shogun
- Caballos Lentos
- El problema de los 3 cuerpos
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor serie limitada o de antología
- Bebé reno
- Fargo
- Lecciones de química
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Mejor actor de comedia
- Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
- Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Mejor actriz de comedia
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Maya Rudolph, Loot
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Mejor actor de drama
- Idris Elba, Hijack
- Donald Glover, Sr. y Sra. Smith
- Walton Goggins, Fallout
- Gary Oldman, Caballos Lentos
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
- Dominic West, The Crown
Mejor actriz de drama
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Carrie Coon, La edad dorada
- Maya Erskine, Sr. y Sra. Smith
- Anna Sawai, Shogun
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Mejor actor, serie limitada o película
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Richard Gadd, Bebé reno
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Brie Larson, Lecciones de química
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda