17 de julio de 2024 Inicio
En Vivo

Premios Emmy de televisión de 2024: los ternados

Conocé los ternados de la nueva edición de los premios Emmy que se entregarán el 15 de septiembre en Los Ángeles.

Por
Premios Emmy de televisión de 2024: los ternados
Premios Emmy de televisión de 2024: los ternados

Este miércoles se anunciaron las nominaciones a los premios Emmy, los máximos galardones de la televisión que se entragarán el 15 de septiembre en Los Ángeles.

Furia quiso desvalorizar a Virginia y esta última la humilló con mucha altura.
Te puede interesar:

Virginia humilló a Furia de Gran Hermano: "No suelta, tiene una realidad paralela"

A continuación, la lista de nominados en las principales categorías.

Mejor serie dramática

  • The Crown
  • Fallout
  • La edad dorada
  • The Morning Show
  • Sr. y Sra. Smith
  • Shogun
  • Caballos Lentos
  • El problema de los 3 cuerpos

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Palm Royale
  • Reservation Dogs
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor serie limitada o de antología

  • Bebé reno
  • Fargo
  • Lecciones de química
  • Ripley
  • True Detective: Night Country

Mejor actor de comedia

  • Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
  • Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Mejor actriz de comedia

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Maya Rudolph, Loot
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Mejor actor de drama

  • Idris Elba, Hijack
  • Donald Glover, Sr. y Sra. Smith
  • Walton Goggins, Fallout
  • Gary Oldman, Caballos Lentos
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
  • Dominic West, The Crown

Mejor actriz de drama

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Carrie Coon, La edad dorada
  • Maya Erskine, Sr. y Sra. Smith
  • Anna Sawai, Shogun
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Mejor actor, serie limitada o película

  • Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
  • Richard Gadd, Bebé reno
  • Jon Hamm, Fargo
  • Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley

Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película

  • Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
  • Brie Larson, Lecciones de química
  • Juno Temple, Fargo
  • Sofia Vergara, Griselda

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Noticias relacionadas

Furia no puede superar Gran Hermano y decidió rescindir su contrato con Telefe.

Furia de Gran Hermano rescindirá su contrato con Telefe: qué pasó

Rodolfo De Paoli no fue convocado para relatar la Copa América.
play

La salida del relator de TyC Sports que generó polémica: "Era vergonzoso"

el ocaso de furia: sin convocatoria laboral, pide plata en redes sociales

El ocaso de Furia: sin convocatoria laboral, pide plata en redes sociales

Disney y Warner Bros se encuentran ante complicados escenarios.

Crisis en Hollywood: Disney y Warner Bros van a despedir múltiples empleados

Gran Hermano 2023-24﻿ quedó marcado por las quejas de sus participantes.

El inesperado pedido de una ex-Gran Hermano 2023: "Encima no tuve..."

Juan De La Cruz consiguió meterse en boca de todos por su participación en MasterChef Australia.

Un argentino es furor en MasterChef Australia con sus recetas: "Humitas y chipá"

Rating Cero

Las películas Avengers 5 y 6﻿ generan mucho entusiasmo en los fans.

Marvel confirmó los regresos más esperados para las películas de los Vengadores

Furia quiso desvalorizar a Virginia y esta última la humilló con mucha altura.

Virginia humilló a Furia de Gran Hermano: "No suelta, tiene una realidad paralela"

Premios Emmy de televisión de 2024: los ternados

Premios Emmy de televisión de 2024: los ternados

Marley recibió una insólita crítica por su presencia en Survivor: Expedición Robinson.

Dura crítica contra Marley por su papel en Survivor: "Bañado y con olor a perfume..."

Furia no puede superar Gran Hermano y decidió rescindir su contrato con Telefe.

Furia de Gran Hermano rescindirá su contrato con Telefe: qué pasó

El blanco y negro es una de las combinaciones que marca tendencia en el verano europeo.

Desde las playas de Italia, Graciela Alfano se filmó en la costa con una microbikini bicolor

DEJA TU COMENTARIO:

últimas noticias

Marcelo Bielsa.

La Conmebol le abrió un expediente a Marcelo Bielsa tras sus fuertes críticas en la Copa América

Hace 3 minutos
play

Habló el sacerdote que hospedó al excomisario detenido: "Cuando le abro la puerta a alguien no estoy mirando su expediente"

Hace 28 minutos
Francia: un muerto y al menos seis heridos luego de que un auto embistiera un restaurante.

Francia: un muerto y al menos seis heridos luego de que un auto embistiera un restaurante

Hace 34 minutos
Javier Milei volvió a elogiar a Luis Caputo por la inflación: El mejor ministro de economía de la historia

En medio de la desconfianza de los mercados, Milei elogió a Caputo por la inflación: "El mejor ministro de economía de la historia"

Hace 41 minutos
Desde 2019 la empresa argentina impuso el representante digital del país con el emoji de un mate.

Día Internacional del Emoji: los argentinos lo festejan con un mate

Hace 57 minutos