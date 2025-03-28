28 de marzo de 2025 Inicio
San Lorenzo empató con Lanús y dejó escapar la chance de treparse a la cima

El Ciclón igualó 1 a 1 en el Nuevo Gasómetro por la fecha 11 del Torneo Apertura con goles de Muniain, de tiro libre, y Moreno para la visita. De esta manera, no logró escalar al primer puesto de la Zona B.

Carlos Izquierdoz

Carlos Izquierdoz, de Lanús, pelea el balón con Alexis Cuello, de San Lorenzo.

San Lorenzo vs. Lanús, por la fecha 11: formaciones

San Lorenzo: Orlando Gill; Ezequiel Herrera, Jhohan Romaña, Gastón Hernández, Elías Báez; Elián Irala, Emanuel Cecchini; Matías Reali, Alexis Cuello, Malcom Braida; Andrés Vombergar. DT: Miguel Ángel Russo.

San Lorenzo le rescindirá el contrato a Andrés Peralta. 
San Lorenzo le rescindirá el contrato de Andrés Peralta a dos meses de su llegada al club

Lanús: Nahuel Losada; Gonzalo Pérez, Ezequiel Muñoz, Carlos Izquierdoz, Sasha Marcich; Agustín Cardozo, Ramiro Carrera; Eduardo Salvio, Marcelino Moreno, Juan Ramírez; Walter Bou. DT: Mauricio Pellegrino.

NOTICIA EN DESARROLLO.

El cantante madrileño se presentará con su show en el Movistar Arena.

Ismael Serrano: "El modelo económico de Milei no funcionó en ningún país"

Cris Morena, criticada por la selección de jóvenes hegemónicos en sus elencos.

En medio de la polémica con Cris Morena, los ex Casi Ángeles tiraron una bomba: "Había muchas exigencias"

Malvinas, a 43 años: una transmisión especial de C5N desde Ushuaia.

Malvinas, a 43 años: una transmisión especial de C5N desde Ushuaia

Una ex Gran Hermano dejó una mala imagen en la casa que alquilaba.

Grave denuncia contra una integrante de Gran Hermano: "Debe 50 millones de pesos"

El BAFICI ofrece, a lo largo de 13 días, una amplia selección de producciones para los amantes del cine independiente.

Vuelve el BAFICI: las películas más recomendadas para ver en el festival de cine independiente

play

¿Vuelve Gustavo Cordera a Bersuit Vergarabat?: "No puedo contar mi vida sin contar la historia de la banda"

