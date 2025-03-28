San Lorenzo empató con Lanús y dejó escapar la chance de treparse a la cima

Embed - https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SanLorenzo/status/1905774596839858477&partner=&hide_thread=false
San Lorenzo vs. Lanús, por la fecha 11: formaciones
San Lorenzo: Orlando Gill; Ezequiel Herrera, Jhohan Romaña, Gastón Hernández, Elías Báez; Elián Irala, Emanuel Cecchini; Matías Reali, Alexis Cuello, Malcom Braida; Andrés Vombergar. DT: Miguel Ángel Russo.
Lanús: Nahuel Losada; Gonzalo Pérez, Ezequiel Muñoz, Carlos Izquierdoz, Sasha Marcich; Agustín Cardozo, Ramiro Carrera; Eduardo Salvio, Marcelino Moreno, Juan Ramírez; Walter Bou. DT: Mauricio Pellegrino.