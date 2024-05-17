Argentina - Primera División: Racing Club vs Argentinos Juniors Fecha 2

Racing Club recibe el próximo lunes 20 de mayo a Argentinos Juniors por la fecha 2 del torneo Argentina - Torneo Betano 2024, a partir de las 21:15 (hora Argentina) en el estadio el Cilindro.
El equipo visitante llega exultante a esta fecha, ya que viene de ganar, sin embargo el conjunto local buscará volver al triunfo en su estadio después de haber empatado en la jornada anterior.
En la jornada previa, Racing Club igualó 4-4 el juego ante Belgrano.
Argentinos Juniors llega con los ánimos arriba luego de vencer 3-2 a Rosario Central.
En el historial de las últimas jornadas, los equipos mostraron 2 triunfos para el local, 2 para el visitante y un total de 1 duelo empatado. El último compromiso entre ambos en este campeonato fue el 4 de febrero, en el torneo Argentina - Liga Profesional 2023, y Argentinos Juniors fue el ganador por 1 a 0.
El local está en el décimo quinto puesto con 1 punto (1 PE), mientras que el visitante llegó a 3 unidades y se coloca en el séptimo lugar en el torneo (1 PG).
El árbitro encargado de dirigir el partido será Nicolás Ramírez.
|N°
| Equipo
|Pts.
|Pj
|Pg
|Pe
|Pp
|Df
| 1
| River Plate
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
| 2
| Gimnasia
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
| 3
| Huracán
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
| 4
| Talleres
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
| 5
| Independiente Riv. (M)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
| 7
| Argentinos Juniors
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
| 15
| Racing Club
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Próximos partidos de Racing Club en Argentina - Torneo Betano 2024
- Fecha 3: vs Tigre: 24 de mayo - 19:00 (hora Argentina)
- Fecha 4: vs Dep. Riestra: 1 de junio - 18:00 (hora Argentina)
- Fecha 5: vs Lanús: 13 de junio - 21:15 (hora Argentina)
- Fecha 6: vs Godoy Cruz: Fecha y horario a confirmar
- Fecha 7: vs Sarmiento: Fecha y horario a confirmar
Próximos partidos de Argentinos Juniors en Argentina - Torneo Betano 2024
- Fecha 3: vs River Plate: 25 de mayo - 15:00 (hora Argentina)
- Fecha 4: vs Belgrano: 1 de junio - 20:15 (hora Argentina)
- Fecha 5: vs Central Córdoba (SE): 12 de junio - 19:00 (hora Argentina)
- Fecha 6: vs Tigre: Fecha y horario a confirmar
- Fecha 7: vs Dep. Riestra: Fecha y horario a confirmar
Horario Racing Club y Argentinos Juniors, según país
- Argentina: 21:15 horas
- Colombia y Perú: 19:15 horas
- El Salvador, México (México) y Nicaragua: 18:15 horas
- Venezuela y Chile (Santiago): 20:15 horas
