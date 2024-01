El desgarrador mensaje de la esposa de Christian Oliver tras la muerte del actor y de sus hijas

En tal sentido, se detalló cómo era una de las hijas del actor que se desempeñó en Indiana Jones, entre otras ficciones. "Desafortunadamente los cuatro pasajeros no sobrevivieron. Madita era una vibrante estudiante de séptimo grado en el colegio Louis Armstrong y la conocían por su espíritu vivaz y sus excelentes notas, su baile, su canto y sus presentaciones", se precisó.

En tanto, se marcó cómo vivía su otra hija. "Annik era estudiante de cuarto grado en la Wonderland Ave y era reconocida por su comportamiento gentil, pero fuerte. Siempre era la primera en ofrecer una palabra de apoyo o un abrazo reconfortante. Sus pasiones incluían el básquet, la natación y diversas formas de arte", se expresó.

"En sus comunidades, extrañaremos profundamente el vínculo profundo, la risa contagiosa y el espíritu aventurero que comparten Madita y Annik. Su devota madre, Jessica Klepser en Los Ángeles, sobrevive a las niñas. También dejan atrás a sus abuelos, a varios tíos y primos en Alemania", se agregó.

Embed - WundaBar Pilates by Amy Jordan en Instagram: "Statement from Jessica Klepser and family: We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members. Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive. Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances. Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art. The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities. Their devoted mother, Jessica Klepser in LA, survives the girls. They also leave behind their grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Germany. Christian, an actor in Europe and the US, and a real estate agent with a broad network of close friends worldwide, is survived by Jessica, his parents and sister in Germany. His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him. Please honor the family’s request for privacy at this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, there is a GoFundMe set up for the family for anyone wishing to donate, which can be found at the link in bio."