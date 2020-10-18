IR A
Adele anunció su regreso: cantará en uno de los programas más populares de la TV

La cantante inglesa se convirtió en tendencia en las redes sociales tras avisar que será la anfitriona de lujo en uno de los programas màs importantes de la TV estadounidense.

Adele anunció su regreso: cantará en uno de los programas más populares de la TV

Adele usó sus redes sociales para hacer un gran anuncio: el próximo 24 de octubre se presentará en Saturday Night Live, pero como anfitriona.

"¡Maldita sea, estoy tan emocionada por esto! ¡Y también absolutamente aterrorizada! ¡Mi primer concierto como anfitriona y para SNL (Saturday Night Live)..! Siempre quise hacerlo como un momento independiente, para poder arremangarme y lanzarme por completo, pero nunca ha sido el momento adecuado", aseguró.



"Pasarán casi 12 años desde el día en que aparecí por primera vez en el programa, durante una elección ... Que rompió mi carrera en Estados Unidos, por lo que parece un círculo completo y ¡no podría decir que no!", agregó.

Además, contó que no estará sola ya que H.E.R será la invitada de lujo. "H.E.R será el invitado musical! La amo tanto que no puedo esperar a derretirme en un desastre ardiente cuando ella actúe, luego confundirme mientras me río a carcajadas en medio de todo. Te veo la próxima semana", finalizó.

