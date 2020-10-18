Adele anunció su regreso: cantará en uno de los programas más populares de la TV

"¡Maldita sea, estoy tan emocionada por esto! ¡Y también absolutamente aterrorizada! ¡Mi primer concierto como anfitriona y para SNL (Saturday Night Live)..! Siempre quise hacerlo como un momento independiente, para poder arremangarme y lanzarme por completo, pero nunca ha sido el momento adecuado", aseguró.
"Pasarán casi 12 años desde el día en que aparecí por primera vez en el programa, durante una elección ... Que rompió mi carrera en Estados Unidos, por lo que parece un círculo completo y ¡no podría decir que no!", agregó.
Además, contó que no estará sola ya que H.E.R será la invitada de lujo. "H.E.R será el invitado musical! La amo tanto que no puedo esperar a derretirme en un desastre ardiente cuando ella actúe, luego confundirme mientras me río a carcajadas en medio de todo. Te veo la próxima semana", finalizó.
Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️
