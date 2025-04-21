21 de abril de 2025 Inicio
Presidentes de todo el mundo despiden al papa Francisco

El Sumo Pontífice murió este lunes y presidentes de todo el mundo lo despidieron en redes sociales con sentidas palabras y honrando su legado.

Antes de morir, Francisco modificó el protocolo.
Cómo es el protocolo para elegir al nuevo Papa tras la muerte de Francisco

Francisco sufrió dos episodios de insuficienciarespiratoria aguda en horas recientes. 

De qué murió el papa Francisco

milei lamento la muerte del papa: a pesar de diferencias, haber podido conocerlo en su bondad fue un verdadero honor para mi

Milei lamentó la muerte del Papa: "A pesar de diferencias, haber podido conocerlo en su bondad fue un verdadero honor para mí"

Francisco deja una huella imborrable.

Murió el papa Francisco, el argentino que reformó la Iglesia

Un cráter provocado por el bombardeo.

Bombardeo de Estados Unidos en Yemen provoca 12 muertos y 30 heridos

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump.

Trump, sobre la guerra entre Rusia y Ucrania: "Esperemos que lleguen a un acuerdo esta semana"

Ucrania denunció que hubo casi 3.000 ataques de Rusia pese a la tregua por las Pascuas.

Ucrania denunció que hubo casi 3.000 ataques de Rusia pese a la tregua por las Pascuas

Hace 10 minutos
Hace 17 minutos
Hace 24 minutos
Hace 42 minutos
Hace 46 minutos