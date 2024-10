Las impresionantes imágenes del "cometa del siglo" en su paso por la Tierra

Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) time lapse from 1847–1937 MST 13 October 2024. Was able to capture the anti tail (and too many headlights). 85mm lens cropped to 16:9 aspect ratio.



Ashurst Lake, Coconino National Forest, Arizona.#comet #astrophotography pic.twitter.com/ubUAkgGjCH