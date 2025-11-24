25 de noviembre de 2025 Inicio
River, afuera de todo: los mejores memes de la derrota con Racing

El Millonario volvió a defraudar a sus hinchas con una nueva caída en el Torneo Clausura y las redes estallaron con los clásicos memes: Marcelo Gallardo, Galarza Fonda y los jugadores de River, los principales apuntados.

El entrenador de River

El entrenador de River, el principal apuntado por los memes.

River perdió con Racing en Avellaneda.
River perdió 3-2 sobre el final contra Racing en un partidazo en Avellaneda y quedó eliminado del Clausura

