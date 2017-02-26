Oscar 2017: todo lo que tenés que saber

Jimmy Kimmel será el encargado de conducir el importante evento. A continuación, te contamos quienes son los nominados.

Embed



Mejor Fotografía

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Mejor Montaje

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Mejor Corto documental

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Mejor Canción original

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)", La La Land

"Can't Stop The Feeling", Trolls

"City Of Stars", La La Land

"The Empty Chair", Jim: The James Foley Story

"How Far I'll Go", Moana

Mejor Diseño de producción

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Mejor Corto animado

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Mejor Cortometraje

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Mejor Mezcla de sonido

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One

13 Hours

Mejor Edición de sonido

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Efectos visuales

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Mejor Guión adaptado

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight