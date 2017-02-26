Oscar 2017: todo lo que tenés que saber

Este domingo 26 de febrero se realizará en Los Ángeles la 89° ceremonia de los premios Oscar. El lugar elegido es el Dolby Theatre e iniciará a las 22:30 hora argentina, con transmisión de TNT.
Este domingo 26 de febrero se realizará una nueva entrega de los premios de la Academia a lo más destacado del cine.
Este domingo 26 de febrero se realizará en Los Ángeles la 89° ceremonia de los premios Oscar. El lugar elegido es el Dolby Theatre e iniciará a las 22:30 hora argentina, con transmisión de TNT.
Jimmy Kimmel será el encargado de conducir el importante evento. A continuación, te contamos quienes son los nominados.
Mejor Fotografía
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Mejor Montaje
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Mejor Corto documental
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Mejor Canción original
"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)", La La Land
"Can't Stop The Feeling", Trolls
"City Of Stars", La La Land
"The Empty Chair", Jim: The James Foley Story
"How Far I'll Go", Moana
Mejor Diseño de producción
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Mejor Corto animado
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Mejor Cortometraje
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Mejor Mezcla de sonido
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One
13 Hours
Mejor Edición de sonido
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Efectos visuales
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Mejor Guión adaptado
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight