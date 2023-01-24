IR A
Premios Oscar 2023: la lista completa de nominados

La ceremonia de entrega se realizará el 12 de marzo en Los Ángeles. "Argentina, 1985" es candidata en la categoría de Mejor Película Extranjera.

La Academia de Hollywood anunció todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023.

Es espectacular, la emoción de Ricardo Darín tras la nominación de Argentina, 1985 a los premios Oscar
La comedia dramática Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo es la gran favorita con 11 nominaciones, incluidas Mejor Película, Mejor Director y Mejor Actriz. La siguen Los espíritus de la isla y la película alemana Sin novedad en el frente (rival de Argentina, 1985) con 9 cada una.



La 95° ceremonia de los Premios Oscar se realizará el domingo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles. La conducción estará a cargo del presentador Jimmy Kimmel, quien ya estuvo al frente del evento en 2017 y 2018.

La lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Avatar: El camino del agua
  • Los espíritus de la isla
  • Elvis
  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Los Fabelman
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • El triángulo de la tristeza
  • Ellas hablan

MEJOR DIRECTOR

  • Martin McDonagh por Los espíritus de la isla
  • Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert por Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Steven Spielberg por Los Fabelman
  • Todd Field por Tár
  • Ruben Ostlund por El triángulo de la tristeza

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Cate Blanchett por Tár
  • Ana de Armas por Rubia
  • Andrea Riseborough por To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams por Los Fabelman
  • Michelle Yeoh por Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Austin Butler por Elvis
  • Colin Farrell por Los espíritus de la isla
  • Brendan Fraser por La ballena
  • Paul Mescal por Aftersun, atardecer
  • Bill Nighy por Living

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Brendan Gleeson por Los espíritus de la isla
  • Brian Tyree Henry por Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch por Los Fabelman
  • Barry Keoghan por Los espíritus de la isla
  • Ke Huy Quan por Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Angela Bassett por Black Panther: Wakanda por siempre
  • Hong Chau por La ballena
  • Kerry Condon por Los espíritus de la isla
  • Jamie Lee Curtis por Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Stephanie Hsu por Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • Los espíritus de la isla
  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Los Fabelman
  • Tár
  • El triángulo de la tristeza

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Ellas Hablan

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • Eo
  • The Quiet Girl

MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL

  • All that Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • Navalny

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

  • Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
  • Marcel the shell with shoes on
  • El gato con botas: Último deseo
  • El monstruo marino
  • Red

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO DE FICCIÓN

  • The Boy, the Mole, The Fox ad the Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich told me the world is fake and I think i believe it

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How do you measure a year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gat

MEJOR MONTAJE

  • Los espíritus de la isla
  • Elvis
  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades
  • Elvis
  • El imperio de la luz
  • Tár

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Avatar: El camino del agua
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • Los Fabelman

MEJOR VESTUARIO

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda por siempre
  • Elvis
  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • El viaje a París de la señora Harris

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda por siempre
  • Elvis
  • La ballena

MEJOR MÚSICA

  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Babylon
  • Los espíritus de la isla
  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Los Fabelman

MEJOR SONIDO

  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Avatar: El camino del agua
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • "Applause" de Tell It Like a Woman
  • "Hold my hand" de Top Gun: Maverick
  • "Lift me up" de Black Panther: Wakanda por siempre
  • "Naatu Naatu" de RRR
  • "This is a Life" de Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Avatar: El camino del agua
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda por siempre
  • Top Gun: Maverick
