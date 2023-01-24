Premios Oscar 2023: la lista completa de nominados

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunció este martes la lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar, que incluye a Argentina, 1985 como candidata a Mejor Película Extranjera.
La comedia dramática Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo es la gran favorita con 11 nominaciones, incluidas Mejor Película, Mejor Director y Mejor Actriz. La siguen Los espíritus de la isla y la película alemana Sin novedad en el frente (rival de Argentina, 1985) con 9 cada una.
La 95° ceremonia de los Premios Oscar se realizará el domingo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles. La conducción estará a cargo del presentador Jimmy Kimmel, quien ya estuvo al frente del evento en 2017 y 2018.
La lista completa de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Avatar: El camino del agua
- Los espíritus de la isla
- Elvis
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Los Fabelman
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- El triángulo de la tristeza
- Ellas hablan
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Martin McDonagh por Los espíritus de la isla
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert por Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Steven Spielberg por Los Fabelman
- Todd Field por Tár
- Ruben Ostlund por El triángulo de la tristeza
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Cate Blanchett por Tár
- Ana de Armas por Rubia
- Andrea Riseborough por To Leslie
- Michelle Williams por Los Fabelman
- Michelle Yeoh por Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
MEJOR ACTOR
- Austin Butler por Elvis
- Colin Farrell por Los espíritus de la isla
- Brendan Fraser por La ballena
- Paul Mescal por Aftersun, atardecer
- Bill Nighy por Living
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Brendan Gleeson por Los espíritus de la isla
- Brian Tyree Henry por Causeway
- Judd Hirsch por Los Fabelman
- Barry Keoghan por Los espíritus de la isla
- Ke Huy Quan por Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Angela Bassett por Black Panther: Wakanda por siempre
- Hong Chau por La ballena
- Kerry Condon por Los espíritus de la isla
- Jamie Lee Curtis por Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Stephanie Hsu por Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- Los espíritus de la isla
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Los Fabelman
- Tár
- El triángulo de la tristeza
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Ellas Hablan
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Eo
- The Quiet Girl
MEJOR PELÍCULA DOCUMENTAL
- All that Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
- Marcel the shell with shoes on
- El gato con botas: Último deseo
- El monstruo marino
- Red
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO DE FICCIÓN
- The Boy, the Mole, The Fox ad the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich told me the world is fake and I think i believe it
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How do you measure a year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gat
MEJOR MONTAJE
- Los espíritus de la isla
- Elvis
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades
- Elvis
- El imperio de la luz
- Tár
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Avatar: El camino del agua
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Los Fabelman
MEJOR VESTUARIO
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda por siempre
- Elvis
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- El viaje a París de la señora Harris
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
- Sin novedad en el frente
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda por siempre
- Elvis
- La ballena
MEJOR MÚSICA
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Babylon
- Los espíritus de la isla
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Los Fabelman
MEJOR SONIDO
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Avatar: El camino del agua
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- "Applause" de Tell It Like a Woman
- "Hold my hand" de Top Gun: Maverick
- "Lift me up" de Black Panther: Wakanda por siempre
- "Naatu Naatu" de RRR
- "This is a Life" de Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Avatar: El camino del agua
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda por siempre
- Top Gun: Maverick