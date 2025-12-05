IR A
Murió una de las actrices más queridas que es figura de la serie de Netflix

La artista enfrentaba una larga lucha contra el cáncer de colon y protagonizó una docuserie donde mostró su vida familiar, lo cual generó una empatía con la audiencia.

La muerte de Criscilla Anderson generó conmoción.

La influencer y actriz, Criscilla Anderson, falleció en las últimas horas luego de una larga lucha contra el cáncer de colon a sus 45 años. La muerte conmocionó al mundo del espectáculo, ya que fue la figura de una serie reconocida en Netflix y, además, su enfermedad había causado empatía en la gente.

Netflix concentrá cientos de títulos de películas y series mundialmente conocidas. 
Anderson construyó una trayectoria como bailarina de hip-hop y coreógrafa. Trabajó con artistas reconocidos y se destacó por su profesionalismo y por su energía. En 2018, se enteró de su diagnóstico y compartió su proceso en redes sociales.

Horas antes de su muerte, dejó un mensaje para que fuese publicado luego de su muerte. En ese posteo indicaba que se iba “en paz y rodeada de amor”. También indicó que había luchado con todas sus fuerzas.

Criscilla alcanzó la fama internacional luego de la docuserie que protagonizó con su esposo Coffey Anderson. Allí se conoció el detrás de escena de su vida y la lucha con la enfermedad.

Embed - Criscilla on Instagram: "Hey y’all… it’s Lindsey (@lovesongphotography) My heart is shattered to share this. I promised Criscilla I would walk this journey with her whenever she couldn’t stand on her own two feet, and I pray she knows how fiercely she was loved. Being by her side until the very end was the greatest honor of my life. These are her words, written from her heart: --- My sweet community, If you’re reading this, I’ve finally slipped into the arms of Jesus — peacefully and surrounded by love. Please don’t stay in the darkness of this moment. I fought hard and I loved deeply. I am not gone… I’m Home. To my children — my whole heart. Ethan, you made me a mom. I’m still beside you, cheering you on. Savannah, my bonus girl — you were a gift God knew I needed. Emmarie, my Jesus-loving dancer — keep dancing through every season. Everleigh, my bright spark — chase your dreams boldly and without fear. My babies… I am watching over you. When a moment feels warm, familiar, or too beautiful to be coincidence — that’s me. I’m still mothering you. I’m still yours. #everybutterfly To my circle of women — my sisters. Thank you for holding me when I couldn’t stand, wiping my tears, taking me to appointments, and making me laugh. You were God’s hands in my life for years. To my family…thank you for loving me so unconditional. Please take care of one another — my love is still wrapped around you. And to @lovesongphotography —the best photographer on the planet… thank you for capturing my life so beautifully year after year. No more Photoshop, sis — Jesus just gave this girl wings! Be gentle with each other. Hold my children close. And remember: heaven isn’t as far away as it feels. I love you all. Always. — Criscilla "
View this post on Instagram

“Sean amables unos con otros. Mantén a mis hijos cerca. Y recuerda: el cielo no está tan lejos como se siente”, concluyó su posteo en el que agradeció a su familia.

