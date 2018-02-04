Se vienen los Oscar 2018: éstas son todas las nominaciones

La ceremonia comenzará a las 22 (hora argentina), se podrá ver por TNT y los nominados son:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
-"Tres anuncios por un crimen".
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2018) Primer Tráiler Oficial Subtitulado.mp4
-"La forma del agua".
The Shape of Water - Official Trailer #1 [HD] - Subtitulado por Cinescondite.mp4
-"The Post: los oscuros secretos del Pentágono".
The Post - Official Trailer #1 [HD] - Subtitulado por Cinescondite.mp4
-"El hilo fantasma".
Phantom Thread - Official Trailer #1 [HD] - Subtitulado por Cinescondite.mp4
-"Lady Bird".
Lady Bird (2018) Primer Tráiler Oficial Subtitulado.mp4
-"¡Huye!"
Get Out – Trailer oficial subtitulado HD (Universal Pictures).mp4
-"Dunkerque".
DUNKERQUE - Trailer 2 Subtitulado 2017.mp4
-"Las horas más oscuras".
Las horas más oscuras (The Darkest Hour) Trailer 1 Subtitulado Universal Pictures.mp4
-"Llámame por tu nombre".
Call Me By Your Name (2018) Primer Tráiler Oficial Subtitulado.mp4
MEJOR DIRECTOR
-Guillermo del Toro ("La forma del agua").
-Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird").
-Jordan Peele ("¡Huye!").
-Christopher Nolan ("Dunkerque").
-Joe Wright ("Las horas más oscuras").
MEJOR ACTRIZ
-Frances McDormand ("Tres anuncios por un crimen").
tres anuncios crimen actriz2.jpg
-Sally Hawkins ("La forma del agua").
-Meryl Streep ("The Post: los oscuros secretos del Pentágono").
-Saoirse Ronan ("Lady Bird").
-Margot Robbie ("Yo, Tonya").
MEJOR ACTOR
-Daniel Day-Lewis ("El hilo fantasma").
-Daniel Kaluuya ("¡Huye!").
-Gary Oldman ("Las horas más oscuras").
-Timothée Chalamet ("Llámame por tu nombre").
-Denzel Washington ("Roman J. Israel, Esq.").
denzel washington roman.jpg
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
-Octavia Spencer ("La forma del agua").
spencer reparto forma agua.jpg
-Lesley Manville ("El hilo fantasma").
-Laurie Metcalf ("Lady Bird").
-Allison Janney ("Yo, Tonya").
allison janney yo tonya2.jpg
-Mary J. Blige ("Mudbound: el color de la guerra").
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
-Woody Harrelson ("Tres anuncios por un crimen").
-Sam Rockwell ("Tres anuncios por un crimen").
reparto tres anuncios crimen.jpg
-Richard Jenkins ("La forma del agua").
richard jenkins forma agua.jpg
-Willem Dafoe ("El proyecto Florida").
-Christopher Plummer ("Todo el dinero del mundo").
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
-"Tres anuncios por un crimen".
-"La forma del agua".
-"Lady Bird".
-"¡Huye!"
-"Un amor inseparable".
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
-"Llámame por tu nombre".
-"The Disaster Artist: obra maestra".
-"Logan".
-"Apuesta maestra".
-"Mudbound: el color de la guerra".
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
-"La forma del agua".
-"Dunkerke".
-"Las horas más oscuras".
-"Mudbound: el color de la guerra".
-"Blade Runner 2049".
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE
-"Las horas más oscuras".
-"Victoria y Abdul".
-"Extraordinario".
MEJOR EDICIÓN
-"Tres anuncios por un crimen".
-"La forma del agua".
-"Dunkerque".
-"Yo, Tonya".
-"Baby: el aprendiz del crimen".
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
-"Una mujer fantástica" (Chile).
-"The Insult" (Líbano).
-"Loveless" (Rusia).
-"On Body And Soul" (Hungría).
-"The Square" (Suecia).
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
-"Blade Runner 2049".
-"Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 2".
-"Kong: la isla Calavera".
-"Star Wars: los últimos Jedi".
-"El Planeta de los Simios: la guerra".
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
-"Tres anuncios por un crimen".
-"La forma del agua".
-"El hilo fantasma".
-"Dunkerque".
-"Star Wars: los últimos Jedi".
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
-The Mistery of Love ("Llámame por tu nombre").
-Remember Me ("Coco").
-This is Me ("El gran showman").
-Stand Up for Something ("Marshall").
-Mighty River ("Mudbound: el color de la guerra").
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
-"Abacus: small enough to jail".
-"De sidste maend i Aleppo".
-"Icarus".
-"Strong Island".
-"Visages villages".
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
-"Edith+Eddie".
-"Heaven is a traffic jam on the 405".
-"Heroin(e)".
-"Knife Skills".
-"Traffic Stop".
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
-"DeKalb Elementary".
-"The Eleven O'Clock".
-"My Nephew Emmett".
-"The Silent Child".
-"Watu Wote/ All of Us".
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO
-"Coco".
-"Loving Vincent".
-"Olé: el viaje de Ferdinand".
-"The Breadwinner".
-"Un jefe en pañales".
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
-"Dear Basketball".
-"Garden Party".
-"Lou".
-"Negative Space".
-"Revolting Rhyme".
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
-"La forma del agua".
-"Dunkerque".
-"Star Wars: los últimos Jedi".
-"Blade Runner 2049".
-"Baby: el aprendiz del crimen".
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
-"La forma del agua".
-"Dunkerque".
-"Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi".
-"Blade Runner 2049".
-"Baby: el aprendiz del crimen".
MEJOR VESTUARIO
-"La forma del agua".
-"El hilo fantasma".
-"Las horas más oscuras".
-"La bella y la bestia".
-"Victoria y Abdul".
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
-"La forma del agua".
-"Dunkerke".
-"Las horas más oscuras".
-"Blade Runner 2049".
-"La bella y la bestia".