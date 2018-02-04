IR A
Se vienen los Oscar 2018: éstas son todas las nominaciones

Con el cómico Jimmy Kimmel como presentador, este domingo la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas llevará a cabo la 90° edición de los premios Oscar, que se entregarán en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. Conocé a los candidatos.

Oscar 2018: todas las nominaciones
Oscar 2018: todas las nominaciones

La ceremonia comenzará a las 22 (hora argentina), se podrá ver por TNT y los nominados son:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

-"Tres anuncios por un crimen".

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2018) Primer Tráiler Oficial Subtitulado.mp4

-"La forma del agua".

The Shape of Water - Official Trailer #1 [HD] - Subtitulado por Cinescondite.mp4

-"The Post: los oscuros secretos del Pentágono".

The Post - Official Trailer #1 [HD] - Subtitulado por Cinescondite.mp4

-"El hilo fantasma".

Phantom Thread - Official Trailer #1 [HD] - Subtitulado por Cinescondite.mp4

-"Lady Bird".

Lady Bird (2018) Primer Tráiler Oficial Subtitulado.mp4

-"¡Huye!"

Get Out – Trailer oficial subtitulado HD (Universal Pictures).mp4

-"Dunkerque".

DUNKERQUE - Trailer 2 Subtitulado 2017.mp4

-"Las horas más oscuras".

Las horas más oscuras (The Darkest Hour) Trailer 1 Subtitulado Universal Pictures.mp4

-"Llámame por tu nombre".

Call Me By Your Name (2018) Primer Tráiler Oficial Subtitulado.mp4

MEJOR DIRECTOR

-Guillermo del Toro ("La forma del agua").

-Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird").

-Jordan Peele ("¡Huye!").

-Christopher Nolan ("Dunkerque").

-Joe Wright ("Las horas más oscuras").

MEJOR ACTRIZ

-Frances McDormand ("Tres anuncios por un crimen").

tres anuncios crimen actriz2.jpg

-Sally Hawkins ("La forma del agua").

forma agua actriz.jpg

-Meryl Streep ("The Post: los oscuros secretos del Pentágono").

the post actriz.jpg

-Saoirse Ronan ("Lady Bird").

lady bird actriz.jpg

-Margot Robbie ("Yo, Tonya").

i tonya actriz.jpg

MEJOR ACTOR

-Daniel Day-Lewis ("El hilo fantasma").

hilo fantasma actor.jpg

-Daniel Kaluuya ("¡Huye!").

huye actor.jpg

-Gary Oldman ("Las horas más oscuras").

horas oscuras actor.jpg

-Timothée Chalamet ("Llámame por tu nombre").

llamame nombre actor.jpg

-Denzel Washington ("Roman J. Israel, Esq.").

denzel washington roman.jpg

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

-Octavia Spencer ("La forma del agua").

spencer reparto forma agua.jpg

-Lesley Manville ("El hilo fantasma").

leslie hilo fantasma.jpg

-Laurie Metcalf ("Lady Bird").

metcalf lady bird.jpg

-Allison Janney ("Yo, Tonya").

allison janney yo tonya2.jpg

-Mary J. Blige ("Mudbound: el color de la guerra").

mudbound.jpg

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

-Woody Harrelson ("Tres anuncios por un crimen").

woody harrelson.jpg

-Sam Rockwell ("Tres anuncios por un crimen").

reparto tres anuncios crimen.jpg

-Richard Jenkins ("La forma del agua").

richard jenkins forma agua.jpg

-Willem Dafoe ("El proyecto Florida").

dafoe.jpg

-Christopher Plummer ("Todo el dinero del mundo").

plummer.jpg

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

-"Tres anuncios por un crimen".

-"La forma del agua".

-"Lady Bird".

-"¡Huye!"

-"Un amor inseparable".

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

-"Llámame por tu nombre".

-"The Disaster Artist: obra maestra".

-"Logan".

-"Apuesta maestra".

-"Mudbound: el color de la guerra".

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

-"La forma del agua".

-"Dunkerke".

-"Las horas más oscuras".

-"Mudbound: el color de la guerra".

-"Blade Runner 2049".

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE

-"Las horas más oscuras".

-"Victoria y Abdul".

-"Extraordinario".

MEJOR EDICIÓN

-"Tres anuncios por un crimen".

-"La forma del agua".

-"Dunkerque".

-"Yo, Tonya".

-"Baby: el aprendiz del crimen".

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

-"Una mujer fantástica" (Chile).

-"The Insult" (Líbano).

-"Loveless" (Rusia).

-"On Body And Soul" (Hungría).

-"The Square" (Suecia).

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

-"Blade Runner 2049".

-"Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 2".

-"Kong: la isla Calavera".

-"Star Wars: los últimos Jedi".

-"El Planeta de los Simios: la guerra".

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

-"Tres anuncios por un crimen".

-"La forma del agua".

-"El hilo fantasma".

-"Dunkerque".

-"Star Wars: los últimos Jedi".

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

-The Mistery of Love ("Llámame por tu nombre").

-Remember Me ("Coco").

-This is Me ("El gran showman").

-Stand Up for Something ("Marshall").

-Mighty River ("Mudbound: el color de la guerra").

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

-"Abacus: small enough to jail".

-"De sidste maend i Aleppo".

-"Icarus".

-"Strong Island".

-"Visages villages".

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

-"Edith+Eddie".

-"Heaven is a traffic jam on the 405".

-"Heroin(e)".

-"Knife Skills".

-"Traffic Stop".

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

-"DeKalb Elementary".

-"The Eleven O'Clock".

-"My Nephew Emmett".

-"The Silent Child".

-"Watu Wote/ All of Us".

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO

-"Coco".

-"Loving Vincent".

-"Olé: el viaje de Ferdinand".

-"The Breadwinner".

-"Un jefe en pañales".

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

-"Dear Basketball".

-"Garden Party".

-"Lou".

-"Negative Space".

-"Revolting Rhyme".

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

-"La forma del agua".

-"Dunkerque".

-"Star Wars: los últimos Jedi".

-"Blade Runner 2049".

-"Baby: el aprendiz del crimen".

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

-"La forma del agua".

-"Dunkerque".

-"Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi".

-"Blade Runner 2049".

-"Baby: el aprendiz del crimen".

MEJOR VESTUARIO

-"La forma del agua".

-"El hilo fantasma".

-"Las horas más oscuras".

-"La bella y la bestia".

-"Victoria y Abdul".

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

-"La forma del agua".

-"Dunkerke".

-"Las horas más oscuras".

-"Blade Runner 2049".

-"La bella y la bestia".

