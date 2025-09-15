15 de septiembre de 2025 Inicio
En Vivo

Video: cacerolazos en varios puntos de la Ciudad durante la cadena nacional de Javier Milei

Mientras el Presidente anunciaba el Presupuesto de 2026 e insistía con la necesidad de mantener el equilibrio fiscal, miles de personas se sumaron al ruidazo y cacerolazo de protesta.

Por
Video: cacerolazos en varios puntos de la Ciudad durante la cadena nacional de Javier Milei

Mientras el presidente Javier Milei encabezaba este lunes una cadena nacional para presentar el Presupuesto 2026, en la que volvió a ratificar que el equilibrio de las cuentas públicas es el eje central de su gestión, las redes comenzaron a difundir varios movimientos de protesta contra sus políticas.

Presupuesto 2026: los principales anuncios de Javier Milei en cadena nacional.
Te puede interesar:

Presupuesto 2026: los principales anuncios de Milei en cadena nacional

Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/pedrodelpino/status/1967741163328422150&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/JoaquinOk/status/1967741213995569550&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Luschuuu/status/1967742444415619104&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/alfer96/status/1967743766648983842&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/LukasCoro8124/status/1967743688962097532&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/axciux/status/1967743517339635748&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/gisoleok/status/1967744848221573640&partner=&hide_thread=false
TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Noticias relacionadas

En la previa de la marcha federal, el Gobierno anunció un aumento para universidades y salud en el Presupuesto 2026.

En la previa de la marcha federal, Milei anunció un aumento para universidades y salud en el Presupuesto 2026

Presupuesto 2026: el Gobierno anunció un aumento en las partidas de jubilaciones y pensiones por discapacidad.

El Gobierno anunció un aumento en las partidas de jubilaciones y pensiones por discapacidad

Ricardo Quintela apuntó contra Javier Milei por los fondos de las provincias: La Rioja no pide limosna, exige lo que le pertenece

Quintela apuntó contra Milei por los fondos de las provincias: "La Rioja no pide limosna, exige lo que le pertenece"

luego de la cadena nacional, javier milei viaja a paraguay para reunirse con santiago pena y dirigentes de ultraderecha

Luego de la cadena nacional, Javier Milei viaja a Paraguay para reunirse con Santiago Peña y dirigentes de ultraderecha

La UBA declaró el estado crítico y dispuso medidas de emergencia por la falta de presupuesto

La UBA declaró el estado crítico y dispuso medidas de emergencia por la falta de presupuesto

Trabajadores de la salud y universidades llamaron a movilizar contra los vetos de Milei

Trabajadores de la salud y universidades llamaron a movilizar contra los vetos de Javier Milei

Rating Cero

La China Suárez quedó mal parada tras las declaraciones de Benjamín Vicuña.
play

Benjamín Vicuña apuntó contra la China Suárez por enseñarle turco a sus hijos: "Fue una sorpresa..."

Thiago y Daniela tuvieron una fuerte pelea justo antes del accidente.
play

Thiago y Daniela tuvieron una acalorada pelea antes del accidente: "Él se fue de allí"

Lamine Yamal sorprendió con su fotografía íntima junto a Nicki Nicole.

Lamine Yamal compartió una foto íntima junto a Nicki Nicole: "Solo Dios puede..."

Ángel De Brito sorprendió con sus palabras vinculadas al futuro de LAM.

Ángel De Brito se refirió a una polémica interna de LAM: "Quiere tu lugar, ojo..."

Las maldiciones, una miniserie argentina que ya se encuentra disponible en Netflix.
play

De qué se trata Las Maldiciones, el trhiller político argentino con una trama al norte de nuestro país

Los rumores habían comenzado luego de la aparición de Lali en un local de moda.

Fin de los rumores: qué dijo Pedro Rosemblat sobre los comentarios de casamiento con Lali Espósito

últimas noticias

Video: cacerolazos en varios puntos de la Ciudad durante la cadena nacional de Javier Milei

Video: cacerolazos en varios puntos de la Ciudad durante la cadena nacional de Javier Milei

Hace 42 minutos
Presupuesto 2026: los principales anuncios de Javier Milei en cadena nacional.

Presupuesto 2026: los principales anuncios de Milei en cadena nacional

Hace 54 minutos
En la previa de la marcha federal, el Gobierno anunció un aumento para universidades y salud en el Presupuesto 2026.

En la previa de la marcha federal, Milei anunció un aumento para universidades y salud en el Presupuesto 2026

Hace 1 hora
Presupuesto 2026: el Gobierno anunció un aumento en las partidas de jubilaciones y pensiones por discapacidad.

El Gobierno anunció un aumento en las partidas de jubilaciones y pensiones por discapacidad

Hace 1 hora
La Policía de Córdoba intervino por el hecho.

Tragedia en Córdoba: un alumno realizaba actividad física, se descompensó y murió

Hace 1 hora