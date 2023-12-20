A lo largo de los años diversas producciones cinematográficas han copado la pantalla grande y se han ganado la atención de los fanáticos de diferentes generaciones. Aquellas, que se han convertido en íconos, sin importar su género, hoy se siguen reproduciendo, ya sea por cable o mediante las plataformas de contenido digital. En muchas ocasiones, suele ser un tanto difícil elegir cuál es la mejor de todas pero, la Inteligencia Artificial se animó a revelar cuáles son las mejores.
La Inteligencia Artificial, luego de la consulta de un internauta, armó un ranking con las diez mejores películas de ciencia ficción. Conocé cuáles son.
Las 10 mejores películas de ciencia ficción según la inteligencia artificial
Blade Runner
Embed - Blade Runner (1982) Official Trailer - Ridley Scott, Harrison Ford Movie
2001: Una odisea en el espacio
Embed - 2001: A Space Odyssey - Trailer [1968] HD
Star Wars: Episodio IV - A New Hope
Embed - Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope - Trailer
Matrix
Embed - Matrix (The Matrix) |1999| - Trailer subtitulado en espanol
E.T
Embed - ET The Extra Terrestrial (1982) Official 20th Anniversary Trailer Movie HD
Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan
Embed - Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers
The Day the Earth Stood Still
Embed - Trailer - The Day The Earth Stood Still (1951)
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Embed - CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND - Official Trailer
The Terminator
Embed - TERMINATOR(JAMES CAMERON,1984)-TRÁILER INTERNACIONAL CASTELLANO 1080
El origen
Embed - Inception (2010) Official Trailer #1 - Christopher Nolan Movie HD