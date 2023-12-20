20 de diciembre de 2023 Inicio
Cuáles son las 10 mejores películas de ciencia ficción según la inteligencia artificial

Se trata de filmes que se transformaron en iconos del género del Siglo XX y Siglo XXI. Conocé cuáles son.

A lo largo de los años diversas producciones cinematográficas han copado la pantalla grande y se han ganado la atención de los fanáticos de diferentes generaciones. Aquellas, que se han convertido en íconos, sin importar su género, hoy se siguen reproduciendo, ya sea por cable o mediante las plataformas de contenido digital. En muchas ocasiones, suele ser un tanto difícil elegir cuál es la mejor de todas pero, la Inteligencia Artificial se animó a revelar cuáles son las mejores.

La Inteligencia Artificial, luego de la consulta de un internauta, armó un ranking con las diez mejores películas de ciencia ficción. Conocé cuáles son.

Las 10 mejores películas de ciencia ficción según la inteligencia artificial

Blade Runner

Embed - Blade Runner (1982) Official Trailer - Ridley Scott, Harrison Ford Movie

2001: Una odisea en el espacio

Embed - 2001: A Space Odyssey - Trailer [1968] HD

Star Wars: Episodio IV - A New Hope

Embed - Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope - Trailer

Matrix

Embed - Matrix (The Matrix) |1999| - Trailer subtitulado en espanol

E.T

Embed - ET The Extra Terrestrial (1982) Official 20th Anniversary Trailer Movie HD

Star Trek 2: The Wrath of Khan

Embed - Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

The Day the Earth Stood Still

Embed - Trailer - The Day The Earth Stood Still (1951)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Embed - CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND - Official Trailer

The Terminator

Embed - TERMINATOR(JAMES CAMERON,1984)-TRÁILER INTERNACIONAL CASTELLANO 1080

El origen

Embed - Inception (2010) Official Trailer #1 - Christopher Nolan Movie HD

Rating Cero

Para niños y grandes, la versión cinematográfica del clásico videojuego Sonic.
play

Las 5 películas imperdibles para ver el fin de semana en Netflix

Todos los detalles sobre la primera parte de la película de ciencia ficción de Zack Snyder: Rebel Moon
La capelina combina a la perfección con las microbikinis

Alejandra Maglietti adelantó el color que será tendencia en el verano
Triste desenlace: la abuela que ganó $3 millones en Los 8 Escalones no podrá llevar a su nieto de viaje
play

Triste desenlace: la abuela que ganó $3 millones en Los 8 Escalones no podrá llevar a su nieto de viaje
El verde musgo aumenta el interés de las famosas para sus conjuntos.

Julieta Nair Calvo aprovechó el calor en los viñedos para lucir un look tendencia de la temporada
Juliana Scaglione sorprendió al revelar su estrategia y podría ser sancionada.

Juliana de Gran Hermano reveló a quién mandará a la placa del domingo si es líder semanal
