Se conocieron los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2021

La lista de nominados

CINE

Mejor película dramática:

The Father

Mank

Nomandland

Promising Young Woman

El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Mejor película, comedia o musical:

Borat 2

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Mejor director:

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Mejor actor, musical o comedia:

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat 2

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, La increíble historia de David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

James Corden, The Prom

Mejor actor, drama:

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Mejor actriz, drama:

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Mejor actriz en una película, musical o comedia:

Maria Bakalova, Borat 2

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Mejor actor de reparto:

Sacha Baron Cohen, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The little things

Bill Murray, On the rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami

Mejor actriz de reparto:

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the world

Mejor película en lengua extranjera:

Another Round (Dinamarca)

La llorona (Guatemala)

The Life Ahead (Italia)

Minari (Estados Unidos)

Two of Us (Francia)

Mejor guión:

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The trial of the Chicago 7

Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Mejor película animada:

Croods: the new age

Onward

Over the moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de drama:

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Ratched

The Crown 4 (1).jpg

Mejor actriz protagonista en serie dramática:

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Mejor actor protagonista en serie dramática:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Better Call Saul

Mejor comedia o musical:

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

emily

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia:

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Mejor actor en serie de comedia:

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Mejor actriz de reparto:

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, The Crown

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Mejor actor de reparto:

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Mejor miniserie o película para TV:

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

gambito de dama

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV:

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Cate Blanchett Cate Blanchett

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True