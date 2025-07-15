Premios Emmy 2025: se anunciaron todas las nominaciones y lideran varias series inesperadas

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión, conocida popularmente como la Academia de Televisión, anunció todos los nominados para los 77.º Premios Emmy y hay varias series con múltiples opciones para ganar varias estatuillas, entre las que se destacan Severance, The Penguin y The White Lotus.
A pesar de la marcada superioridad de Netflix por sobre las otras plataformas de streaming, Apple TV se encamina a ser el gran ganador de la ceremonia, la cual se llevará a cabo el domingo 14 de septiembre en el Teatro Peacock de Los Ángeles. La principal serie favorita de esta ocasión es Severance, la cual recibió un total de 27 nominaciones gracias a su éxito.
La 77.ª edición de los Premios Emmy, presentada por Nate Bargatze, se transmitirá en vivo por CBS, por lo que se deberá esperar para conocer quién será el encargado de la retransmisión en Argentina. Además, estará disponible para transmisión en vivo y bajo demanda en Paramount+, una app que sí existe en nuestro país.
Anunciadores 77.º Premios Emmy Harvey Guillén y Brenda Song
Los anunciadores de este año serán Harvey Guillén y Brenda Song.
Conocé todos los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2025
Mejor serie dramática
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor miniserie
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Mejor telefilme
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- The Gorge
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- Rebel Ridge
Mejor reality de competición
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Mejor programa de entrevistas
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Mejor serie de variedades de sketches
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Mejor actor - Serie dramática
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Mejor actriz - Serie dramática
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Mejor actor de reparto - Serie dramática
- Zach Cherry, Severance
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- John Turturro, Severance
Mejor actor - Miniserie o telefilme
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Mejor actriz de reparto - Serie dramática
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Mejor actor invitado - Serie dramática
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
- Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
- Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
- Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
- Forest Whitaker, Andor
- Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
Mejor actriz invitada - Serie dramática
- Jane Alexander, Severance
- Gwendoline Christie, Severance
- Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
- Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Catherine O'Hara, The Last of Us
- Merritt Wever, Severance
Mejor actriz - Serie de comedia
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor actor - Serie de comedia
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actor de reparto - Serie de comedia
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Mejor actriz de reparto - Serie de comedia
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Mejor actor invitado - Serie de comedia
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Bryan Cranston, The Studio
- Dave Franco, The Studio
- Ron Howard, The Studio
- Anthony Mackie, The Studio
- Martin Scorsese, The Studio
Mejor actriz invitada - Serie de comedia
- Olivia Colman, The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
- Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
- Robby Hoffman, Hacks
- Zoë Kravitz, The Studio
- Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
Mejor actriz - Miniserie o telefilme
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Mejor actor de reparto - Miniserie o telefilme
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Mejor actriz de reparto - Miniserie o telefilme
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
- Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
- Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Mejor guion - Serie de comedia
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks
- Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal
- Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
- Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio
- Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor guion - Serie dramática
- Dan Gilroy, Andor
- Joe Sachs, The Pitt
- R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt
- Dan Erickson, Severance
- Will Smith, Slow Horses
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Mejor guion en una miniserie, película o especial dramático
- Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror
- Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex
- Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin
- Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing
Mejor dirección - Serie de comedia
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks
- James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern
- Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
Mejor dirección - Serie dramática
- Janus Metz, Andor
- Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
- John Wells, The Pitt
- Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance
- Ben Stiller, Severance
- Adam Randall, Slow Horses
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Mejor dirección - Miniserie, telefilme o especial dramático
- Philip Barantini, Adolescence
- Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex
- Helen Shaver, The Penguin
- Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin
- Nicole Kassell, Sirens
- Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day