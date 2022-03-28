Premios Óscar: la lista de ganadores

La 94ª entrega de los Premios Oscar se llevó a cabo este domingo 27 de marzo y en lo que es una de veladas más esperadas para la industria del cine. Las grandes estrellas y celebridades regresaron al evento más importante de las premiaciones y producciones destacadas del último año.
La comedia dramática "CODA", que relata la vida de una familia de sordos con una hija oyente dirigida por la realizadora norteamericana Sian Heder se impuso como Mejor Película de la 94ta edición de los Premios Oscar.
Con premier mundial en el Sundance Film Festival en enero de 2021, donde fue adquirida para su distribución por Apple+ en 25 millones de dólares, "CODA" llegó a la gala del Dolby Theatre como una de las favoritas, después de haber ganado el premio de la Sociedad de Productores (PGA), y desplazó del máximo galardón de la Academia de Hollywood a "El poder del perro", otro de los filmes que sonaban fuerte en la previa.
Los premios de la Academia tuvieron como sede el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles y tuvo por primera vez con tres mujeres en el rol de anfitrionas de la velada: las actrices Regina Hall y Wanda Sykes, y a la intérprete, productora y guionista Amy Schumer.
Este 2022, “The Power of the Dog” consiguió la mayor cantidad de nominaciones (12), seguida por “Dune” (10), “Belfast” (7) y “West Side Story” (7)
Premios Oscar: la lista de nominados y ganadores
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Belfast
- CODA (GANADORA)
- No mires arriba
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- El método Williams
- Licorice Pizza
- El callejón de las almas perdidas
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog (GANADORA)
- Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
MEJOR ACTOR
- Javier Bardem - Ser los Ricardo
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield - Tick Tick Boom
- Will Smith - El método Williams (GANADOR)
- Denzel Washington - Macbeth
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Jessica Chastain - Los Ojos De Tammy Faye (GANADORA)
- Penélope Cruz - Madres Paralelas
- Nicole Kidman - Ser Los Ricardo
- Olivia Colman - La Hija Oscura
- Kristen Stewart - Spencer
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- Drive My Car (GANADOR)
- Flee
- Fue la Mano de Dios
- Lunana
- La Peor Persona del Mundo
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
- Jessie Buckley - La hija oscura
- Ariana DeBose - West Side Story (GANADORA)
- Judi Dench - Belfast
- Kristen Dunst - The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis - El método Williams
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
- Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
- Troy Kotsur - Coda (GANADOR)
- Jesse Plemons - El Poder del Perro
- J.K. Simmons - Ser los Ricardo
- Kodi Smith-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
- El limpiaparabrisas (GANADOR)
- AffaisOfTheArt
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- RobinRobin
MEJOR CORTO
- The Dress
- Alakachuu
- The Long Goodbye (GANADOR)
- OnMyMind
- PleaseHold
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
- Encanto (GANADORA)
- Flee
- Los Mitcher Contra Las Máquinas
- Rayay El Último Dragón
- Luca
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- Ascensión
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer os soul (GANADORA)
- Writting with fire
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- Audible
- LeadMeHome
- 3 Song For Benazir
- The Queen Of Basketball (GANADOR)
- When We Where Bullies
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- Be Alive - El Método Williams (Beyoncé y Dixson)
- Dos Oruguitas - Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
- No Time To Die - Sin Tiempo Para Morir (Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell) (GANADORA)
- Down to Joy - Belfast (Van Morrison)
- Somwhow You Do - Cuatro días más (Diane Warren)
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- Coda (GANADORA)
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- La Hija Oscura
- The Power of the Dog
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- Kenneth Branagh por Belfast (GANADORA)
- Paul Thomas Anderson por Licorice Pizza
- Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt por La peor persona del mundo
- Zach Baylin por Rey Richard: una familia ganadora
- Adam McKray, David Sirota por No miren Arriba
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Dune (GANADORA)
- El callejón de las almas perdidas
- Macbeth
- West Side Story
- The Power of the Dog
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Dune (GANADORA)
- Free Guy
- Sin tiempo para morir
- Shang Chi
- Spider-man No Way Home
MEJOR SONIDO
- Belfast
- Dune (GANADOR)
- Sin Tiempo para Morir
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
- No Mires Arriba
- Dune (GANADOR)
- Encanto
- Madres Paralelas
- The Power of the Dog
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Cruella (GANADORA)
- Cyrano
- Dune
- El callejón de las almas perdidas
- El método Williams
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
- El Rey de Zamunda
- Cruella
- Dune
- Los Ojos de Tammy Faye (GANADOR)
- La Casa Gucci
MEJOR MONTAJE
- No Mires Arriba
- Dune (GANADORA)
- El Método Williams
- Tick, Tick... Boom!
- The Power of the Dog
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Dune (GANADOR)
- El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas
- La tragedia de Macbeth
- West Side Story
- The Power of the Dog