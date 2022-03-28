IR A
IR A

Premios Óscar: la lista de ganadores

La 94ª entrega de los Oscar se llevó a cabo este domingo 27 de marzo. Todos los nominados y ganadores.

Premios Óscar: la lista de ganadores
Premios Óscar: la lista de ganadores
Premios Óscar: la lista de ganadores
Premios Óscar: la lista de ganadores

La 94ª entrega de los Premios Oscar se llevó a cabo este domingo 27 de marzo y en lo que es una de veladas más esperadas para la industria del cine. Las grandes estrellas y celebridades regresaron al evento más importante de las premiaciones y producciones destacadas del último año.

El Duro debutó como un gran éxito dentro de Amazon Prime. 
Te puede interesar:

Cuál es la la película con más reproducciones de Prime Video y que está protagonizada por Jake Gyllenhaal

La comedia dramática "CODA", que relata la vida de una familia de sordos con una hija oyente dirigida por la realizadora norteamericana Sian Heder se impuso como Mejor Película de la 94ta edición de los Premios Oscar.

Con premier mundial en el Sundance Film Festival en enero de 2021, donde fue adquirida para su distribución por Apple+ en 25 millones de dólares, "CODA" llegó a la gala del Dolby Theatre como una de las favoritas, después de haber ganado el premio de la Sociedad de Productores (PGA), y desplazó del máximo galardón de la Academia de Hollywood a "El poder del perro", otro de los filmes que sonaban fuerte en la previa.

Los premios de la Academia tuvieron como sede el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles y tuvo por primera vez con tres mujeres en el rol de anfitrionas de la velada: las actrices Regina Hall y Wanda Sykes, y a la intérprete, productora y guionista Amy Schumer.

Este 2022, “The Power of the Dog” consiguió la mayor cantidad de nominaciones (12), seguida por “Dune” (10), “Belfast” (7) y “West Side Story” (7)

Premios Oscar: la lista de nominados y ganadores

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • Belfast
  • CODA (GANADORA)
  • No mires arriba
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • El método Williams
  • Licorice Pizza
  • El callejón de las almas perdidas
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  • Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
  • Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
  • Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
  • Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog (GANADORA)
  • Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Javier Bardem - Ser los Ricardo
  • Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
  • Andrew Garfield - Tick Tick Boom
  • Will Smith - El método Williams (GANADOR)
  • Denzel Washington - Macbeth

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Jessica Chastain - Los Ojos De Tammy Faye (GANADORA)
  • Penélope Cruz - Madres Paralelas
  • Nicole Kidman - Ser Los Ricardo
  • Olivia Colman - La Hija Oscura
  • Kristen Stewart - Spencer

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

  • Drive My Car (GANADOR)
  • Flee
  • Fue la Mano de Dios
  • Lunana
  • La Peor Persona del Mundo

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

  • Jessie Buckley - La hija oscura
  • Ariana DeBose - West Side Story (GANADORA)
  • Judi Dench - Belfast
  • Kristen Dunst - The Power of the Dog
  • Aunjanue Ellis - El método Williams

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

  • Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur - Coda (GANADOR)
  • Jesse Plemons - El Poder del Perro
  • J.K. Simmons - Ser los Ricardo
  • Kodi Smith-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

  • El limpiaparabrisas (GANADOR)
  • AffaisOfTheArt
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • RobinRobin

MEJOR CORTO

  • The Dress
  • Alakachuu
  • The Long Goodbye (GANADOR)
  • OnMyMind
  • PleaseHold

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

  • Encanto (GANADORA)
  • Flee
  • Los Mitcher Contra Las Máquinas
  • Rayay El Último Dragón
  • Luca

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

  • Ascensión
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Summer os soul (GANADORA)
  • Writting with fire

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • Audible
  • LeadMeHome
  • 3 Song For Benazir
  • The Queen Of Basketball (GANADOR)
  • When We Where Bullies

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • Be Alive - El Método Williams (Beyoncé y Dixson)
  • Dos Oruguitas - Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
  • No Time To Die - Sin Tiempo Para Morir (Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell) (GANADORA)
  • Down to Joy - Belfast (Van Morrison)
  • Somwhow You Do - Cuatro días más (Diane Warren)

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • Coda (GANADORA)
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • La Hija Oscura
  • The Power of the Dog

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • Kenneth Branagh por Belfast (GANADORA)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson por Licorice Pizza
  • Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt por La peor persona del mundo
  • Zach Baylin por Rey Richard: una familia ganadora
  • Adam McKray, David Sirota por No miren Arriba

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • Dune (GANADORA)
  • El callejón de las almas perdidas
  • Macbeth
  • West Side Story
  • The Power of the Dog

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

  • Dune (GANADORA)
  • Free Guy
  • Sin tiempo para morir
  • Shang Chi
  • Spider-man No Way Home

MEJOR SONIDO

  • Belfast
  • Dune (GANADOR)
  • Sin Tiempo para Morir
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

  • No Mires Arriba
  • Dune (GANADOR)
  • Encanto
  • Madres Paralelas
  • The Power of the Dog

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

  • Cruella (GANADORA)
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • El callejón de las almas perdidas
  • El método Williams

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

  • El Rey de Zamunda
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • Los Ojos de Tammy Faye (GANADOR)
  • La Casa Gucci

MEJOR MONTAJE

  • No Mires Arriba
  • Dune (GANADORA)
  • El Método Williams
  • Tick, Tick... Boom!
  • The Power of the Dog

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

  • Dune (GANADOR)
  • El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas
  • La tragedia de Macbeth
  • West Side Story
  • The Power of the Dog
TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Noticias relacionadas

La licencia de Sex and the City a Netflix define uno de los últimos acuerdos de la plataforma, siguiendo el éxito reinventado de otras series como Suits. (Créditos: HBO)
play

De qué tratan las temporadas de Sex and the City que llegaron a Netflix y prometen ser tendencia
La plataforma de streaming explora la creación del arma nuclear, la Guerra Fría y su repercusión en la guerra de Rusia en Ucrania. 
play

Cuál es el documental que abarca desde las guerras mundiales hasta la guerra fría y es furor en Netflix
El festival Rock en Baradero cumplió una década de vida.

Rock en Baradero festejó sus 10 años con una fuerte arenga a defender la cultura
play

Mirtha Legrand tras las críticas al Gobierno: "Yo no opino más"
Roly Serrano se recupera tras el grave accidente automovilístico que sufrió cerca de la localidad de Baradero. 

La mejoría de Roly Serrano tras el grave accidente en la ruta 9: "Está super bien"
La cobertiura de C5N del 24M lideró entre las señales de noticias.

C5N lideró el rating con su cobertura especial por el Día de la Memoria
DEJA TU COMENTARIO:

últimas noticias

El inesperado apoyo de Tini Stoessel a una participante de Gran Hermano

El inesperado pedido de Tini Stoessel para eliminar a una participante de Gran Hermano

Hace 10 minutos
Julio Cobos volvió a proponer cambiar la hora oficial, que tendría especial impacto en las provincias más al oeste.

Presentan un proyecto para cambiar la hora oficial

Hace 12 minutos
El esquema de vacunación contra el Covid-19 se inicia a los seis meses de edad.

Especialistas alertan que faltan vacunas pediátricas contra el Covid-19

Hace 32 minutos
Luego de la doble fecha FIFA de marzo, Argentina mantiene elprimer puesto desde hace un año

FIFA publicó el nuevo ranking y hay cambios en el top 10: Argentina sigue primero

Hace 41 minutos
Pampita y Benjamín Vicuña se mostraron juntos por un particular motivo

Pampita y Benjamín Vicuña se mostraron juntos por un particular motivo

Hace 56 minutos