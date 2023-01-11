Globos de Oro 2023: la lista completa de ganadores con Steven Spielberg a la cabeza

En la noche, Steven Spielberg levantó los Golden Globes 2023 como Mejor Director de Drama y Mejor Film de Drama por "Los Fabelman" y de esa manera le ganó el mano a mano a su eterno rival, James Cameron que estaba nominado por "Avatar: la forma del agua" (conocida en nuestro país como "Avatar 2: el camino del agua".
"Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin) ganó el Globo de Oro a Mejor Película de Comedia o Musical. El premio fue presentado por la actriz Salma Hayek, quien llamó la atención por su asombroso vestido y su sentido del humor. Además, el film se quedó con las categorías "Mejor actor en una película musical o de comedia" por la actuación de Colin Farrell y Mejor guión por el trabajo de Martin McDonagh.
https://twitter.com/goldenglobes/status/1613028651142090753
Sin dudas, la mayor alegría para nuestro país fue el galardón como Mejor película de habla no inglesa (Mejor Película Extranjera) a Argentina, 1985. El film de Santiago Mitre, protagonizado por Ricardo Darín, Norman Briski y Peter Lanzani levantó el premio en el escenario de Los Ángeles. Compitió en la terna con All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania), Close (Bélgica), Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur) y RRR (India).
Todos los ganadores de los Globo de Oro 2023:
Mejor actor de reparto
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once - GANADOR
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Mejor actriz de reparto
Angela Bassett, Pantera Negra: Wakanda Forever - GANADORA
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Mejor interpretación de un actor de reparto en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary - GANADOR
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Henry Winkler, Barry
Mejor banda sonora original en una película
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon - GANADOR
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro
Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Mejor canción original en una película
‘Naatu Naatu,’ Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) - GANADORA
‘Carolina’, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
‘Ciao Papa’, Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro)
‘Hold My Hand’, Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
"Lift Me Up," Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Mejor película dramática
Los Fabelman
Avatar: The Shape of Water - GANADORA
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun Maverick
https://twitter.com/goldenglobes/status/1613031679987429377
Mejor actriz en una película dramática
Cate Blanchett, Tár - GANADORA
Olivia Colman, El imperio de la luz
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Mejor actor en una película dramática
Austin Butler, Elvis - GANADOR
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, El hijo
Bill Nighy, Vivir
Jeremy Pope, La inspección
https://twitter.com/goldenglobes/status/1613013344130109441
Mejor película - Musical o comedia
The Banshees of Inisherin (Los espíritus de la isla) - GANADORA
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triángulo de tristeza
https://twitter.com/goldenglobes/status/1613031378794483712
Mejor actriz en una película musical o de comedia
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once - GANADORA
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Mejor actor en una película musical o de comedia
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin - GANADOR
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Mejor película de animación
Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro. - GANADORA
Inu-Oh
Marcel la concha con zapatos
El Gato con Botas El último deseo
Turning Red
https://twitter.com/goldenglobes/status/1613023479535648774
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) - GANADORA
All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)
Close (Bélgica)
Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur)
RRR (India)
https://twitter.com/goldenglobes/status/1613035341157474304
Mejor director
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans - GANADOR
James Cameron, Avatar: La forma del agua
Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
https://twitter.com/goldenglobes/status/1613015146175119360
Mejor guión
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin - GANADOR
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Mejor serie de televisión - Drama
The House of Dragon - GANADORA
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama
Zendaya, Euphoria - GANADORA
Emma D'Arcy, The House of Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - Drama
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone - GANADOR
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Mejor serie de televisión - Musical o comedia
Abbott Elementary - GANADORA
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders In A Building
Merlina
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - Musical o comedia
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - GANADORA
Kaley Cuoco, La azafata
Selena Gomez, Only Murders In A Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - Musical o comedia
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - GANADOR
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders In A Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In A Building
Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie antológica o película para televisión
The White Lotus - GANADORA
Black Bird
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - GANADORA
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Mejor actor en una serie limitada, una serie antológica o una película para televisión
Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer - GANADOR
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada, serie antológica o película de televisión
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - GANADORA
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer - Monster: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird - GANADOR
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, El paciente
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama
Julia Garner, Ozark - GANADORA
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary