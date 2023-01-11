Globos de Oro 2023: la lista completa de ganadores con Steven Spielberg a la cabeza

Aunque esta temporada de premios hubo varias apuestas favoritas de la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood a títulos como Everything Everywhere All at Once, Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis y Tár en el ámbito cinematográfico, y películas como The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary, The Bear y Better Call Saul en el televisivo.

En la noche, Steven Spielberg levantó los Golden Globes 2023 como Mejor Director de Drama y Mejor Film de Drama por "Los Fabelman" y de esa manera le ganó el mano a mano a su eterno rival, James Cameron que estaba nominado por "Avatar: la forma del agua" (conocida en nuestro país como "Avatar 2: el camino del agua".

"Los espíritus de la isla" (The Banshees of Inisherin) ganó el Globo de Oro a Mejor Película de Comedia o Musical. El premio fue presentado por la actriz Salma Hayek, quien llamó la atención por su asombroso vestido y su sentido del humor. Además, el film se quedó con las categorías "Mejor actor en una película musical o de comedia" por la actuación de Colin Farrell y Mejor guión por el trabajo de Martin McDonagh.

https://twitter.com/goldenglobes/status/1613028651142090753 To present the next award for Best Picture - Musical/Comedy , please welcome @harveyguillen and Salma Hayek Pinault!



The #GoldenGlobes are LIVE on NBC and Peacock! pic.twitter.com/Cn4w3T0KTF — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Sin dudas, la mayor alegría para nuestro país fue el galardón como Mejor película de habla no inglesa (Mejor Película Extranjera) a Argentina, 1985. El film de Santiago Mitre, protagonizado por Ricardo Darín, Norman Briski y Peter Lanzani levantó el premio en el escenario de Los Ángeles. Compitió en la terna con All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania), Close (Bélgica), Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur) y RRR (India).

Todos los ganadores de los Globo de Oro 2023:

Mejor actor de reparto

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once - GANADOR

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, Pantera Negra: Wakanda Forever - GANADORA

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Mejor interpretación de un actor de reparto en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary - GANADOR

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Henry Winkler, Barry

Mejor banda sonora original en una película

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon - GANADOR

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro

Hildur Gudnadóttir, Women Talking

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Mejor canción original en una película

‘Naatu Naatu,’ Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR) - GANADORA

‘Carolina’, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

‘Ciao Papa’, Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro)

‘Hold My Hand’, Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)

"Lift Me Up," Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Mejor película dramática

Los Fabelman

Avatar: The Shape of Water - GANADORA

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun Maverick

https://twitter.com/goldenglobes/status/1613031679987429377 A look at this year's Golden Globe WINNER for Best Picture - Drama, @thefabelmans! What a FANTASTIC film #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/HAnoMQULT9 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Mejor actriz en una película dramática

Cate Blanchett, Tár - GANADORA

Olivia Colman, El imperio de la luz

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Mejor actor en una película dramática

Austin Butler, Elvis - GANADOR

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, El hijo

Bill Nighy, Vivir

Jeremy Pope, La inspección

Mejor película - Musical o comedia

The Banshees of Inisherin (Los espíritus de la isla) - GANADORA

Babylon

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triángulo de tristeza

https://twitter.com/goldenglobes/status/1613031378794483712 .@banshees_movie WINS the award for Best Picture - Musical/Comedy! Congratulations on your big WIN tonight! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DLrvYVx5pr — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Mejor actriz en una película musical o de comedia

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once - GANADORA

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Mejor actor en una película musical o de comedia

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin - GANADOR

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Mejor película de animación

Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro. - GANADORA

Inu-Oh

Marcel la concha con zapatos

El Gato con Botas El último deseo

Turning Red

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) - GANADORA

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)

Close (Bélgica)

Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur)

RRR (India)

https://twitter.com/goldenglobes/status/1613035341157474304 And the winner for Best Picture - Non-English Language is Argentina, 1985 #GoldenGlobes



@RAVIEB pic.twitter.com/kd5tzjW0pe — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Mejor director

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans - GANADOR

James Cameron, Avatar: La forma del agua

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

https://twitter.com/goldenglobes/status/1613015146175119360 An amazing moment for Steven Spielberg! Congratulations on your WIN for Best Director - Motion Picture for the film @thefabelmans!



Tune in to the #GoldenGlobes LIVE on NBC and Peacock! pic.twitter.com/M7xT6HkDdw — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Mejor guión

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin - GANADOR

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Mejor serie de televisión - Drama

The House of Dragon - GANADORA

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama

Zendaya, Euphoria - GANADORA

Emma D'Arcy, The House of Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - Drama

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone - GANADOR

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Mejor serie de televisión - Musical o comedia

Abbott Elementary - GANADORA

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders In A Building

Merlina

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - Musical o comedia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary - GANADORA

Kaley Cuoco, La azafata

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In A Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - Musical o comedia

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - GANADOR

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders In A Building

Martin Short, Only Murders In A Building

Mejor serie limitada de televisión, serie antológica o película para televisión

The White Lotus - GANADORA

Black Bird

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout - GANADORA

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Mejor actor en una serie limitada, una serie antológica o una película para televisión

Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer - GANADOR

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada, serie antológica o película de televisión

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus - GANADORA

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer - Monster: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird - GANADOR

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, El paciente

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama

Julia Garner, Ozark - GANADORA

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary