Premios Oscar 2022: todos los nominados

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció este martes todas las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2022 que se entregarán el 27 de marzo.
Los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022
94th Oscars Nominations Show | Announced by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t look up (No miren arriba)
- Drive My Car
- Dune (Duna)
- King Richard (Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora)
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)
- The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
- West Side Story
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my Car)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Taye)
- Olivia Colman (The lost daughter)
- Penélope Cruz (Parallel mothers)
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
MEJOR ACTOR
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
- Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick... Boom!)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Jessie Buckley (The lost daughter)
- Judi Dench (West Side Story)
- Ariana DeBose (Belfast)
- Kirsten Dunst (The Power of The Dog)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
- Troy Kotsur (CODA)
- Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
- J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- Drive my Car (Japón)
- Flee (Dinamarca)
- The hand of God (Italia)
- Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
- The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- Belfast
- Don’t look up
- El método Williams
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- La hija oscura
- The Power of the Dog
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
- Don’t look up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragegy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing with Fire
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- Be alive (King Richard)
- Dos oruguitas (Encanto)
- Down to joy (Belfast)
- No Time to Die (No Time to Die)
- Somehow you do
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Raya y el último dragón
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
MEJOR MONTAJE
- Don’t look up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, tick... Boom!
MEJOR SONIDO
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN EN VIVO
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The dress
- The long goodbye
- On my mind
- Please hold
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
- Affairs of the art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The windshield wiper