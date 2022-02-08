IR A
Premios Oscar 2022: todos los nominados

La entrega de los Oscars será el 27 de marzo. La película con más nominaciones es "The Power of the Dog", de Jane Campion.

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció este martes todas las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar 2022 que se entregarán el 27 de marzo.

Los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022

94th Oscars Nominations Show | Announced by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross

MEJOR PELÍCULA



  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • Don’t look up (No miren arriba)
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune (Duna)
  • King Richard (Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora)
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)
  • The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
  • West Side Story

MEJOR DIRECTOR

  • Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my Car)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
  • Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
  • Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Taye)
  • Olivia Colman (The lost daughter)
  • Penélope Cruz (Parallel mothers)
  • Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
  • Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
  • Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
  • Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick... Boom!)
  • Will Smith (King Richard)
  • Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Jessie Buckley (The lost daughter)
  • Judi Dench (West Side Story)
  • Ariana DeBose (Belfast)
  • Kirsten Dunst (The Power of The Dog)
  • Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
  • Troy Kotsur (CODA)
  • Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
  • J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

  • Drive my Car (Japón)
  • Flee (Dinamarca)
  • The hand of God (Italia)
  • Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
  • The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • Belfast
  • Don’t look up
  • El método Williams
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • CODA
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • La hija oscura
  • The Power of the Dog

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

  • Don’t look up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Parallel Mothers
  • The Power of the Dog

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragegy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

  • Dune
  • Free Guy
  • No Time to Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Summer of Soul
  • Writing with Fire

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball
  • Three Songs for Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • Be alive (King Richard)
  • Dos oruguitas (Encanto)
  • Down to joy (Belfast)
  • No Time to Die (No Time to Die)
  • Somehow you do

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE ANIMADO

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines
  • Raya y el último dragón

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The eyes of Tammy Faye
  • House of Gucci

MEJOR MONTAJE

  • Don’t look up
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Tick, tick... Boom!

MEJOR SONIDO

  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • No Time to Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN EN VIVO

  • Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
  • The dress
  • The long goodbye
  • On my mind
  • Please hold

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

  • Affairs of the art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The windshield wiper
