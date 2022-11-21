Mundial Qatar 2022: la agenda de partidos del lunes 21 de noviembre

Senegal debutará ante Países Bajos desde las 13 horas de nuestro país por el grupo A donde también están Qatar y Ecuador. Mientras que Estados Unidos y Gales se enfrentarán por la tarde, a las 16 horas, también por el grupo B.
Recién el martes 22 será el turno tan esperado por los argentinos cuando la Selección de Lionel Scaloni salga a la cancha bajo el mando del crack, Lionel Messi. Con todas las expectativas puestas en el equipo frente a su primer rival, Arabia Saudita. Será a las 7 de la mañana.
Lunes 21 de noviembre
Grupo A - Lunes 21-11 - (13:00): Senegal-Países Bajos, Estadio Al Thumama (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA
Grupo B - Lu 21-11 (10:00): Inglaterra-Irán, Estadio Al Khalifa Internacional (Doha) - TYC SPORTS
Grupo B- Lu 21-11 (16:00): Estados Unidos-Gales Estadio Ahmad Bin Ali (Al Rayyan) - TYC SPORTS
Martes 22 de noviembre
Grupo C - Ma 22-11 (7:00): Argentina-Arabia Saudita, Estadio Lusail (Lusail) - TV PÚBLICA Y TYC SPORTS
Grupo C - Ma 22-11 (13:00): México-Polonia, Estadio 974 (Doha) - TYC SPORTS
Grupo D - Ma 22-11 (10:00): Dinamarca-Túnez, Estadio Education City (Doha) - TYC SPORTS
Grupo D - Ma 22-11 (16:00): Francia-Australia, Estadio Al Janoub (Al Wakrah) - TV PÚBLICA
Miércoles 23 de noviembre
Grupo F - Mie 23-11 (7:00): Marruecos-Croacia, Estadio Al Bayt (Jor) - TYC SPORTS
Grupo E - Mie 23-11 (10:00): Alemania-Japón, Estadio Al Khalifa Internacional (Doha) - TYC SPORTS
Grupo E - Mie 23-11 (13:00): España-Costa Rica, Estadio Al Thumama (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA
Grupo F - Mie 23-11 (16:00): Bélgica-Canadá, Estadio Ahmad Bin Ali (Al Rayyan) - TV PÚBLICA
Jueves 24 de noviembre
Grupo G - Jue 24-11 (7:00): Suiza-Camerún, Estadio Al Janoub (Al Wakrah) - TV PÚBLICA
Grupo H - Jue 24-11 (10:00): Uruguay-Corea del Sur, Estadio Education City (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA
Grupo H - Jue 24-11 (13:00): Portugal-Ghana, Estadio 974 (Doha) - TYC SPORTS
Grupo G - Jue 24-11 (16:00): Brasil-Serbia, Estadio Lusail - TYC SPORTS
Viernes 25 de noviembre
Grupo B - Vie 25-11 (7:00): Gales - Irán, Estadio Ahmad Bin Ali (Al Rayyan) - TYC SPORTS
Grupo A - Vie 25-11 (10:00): Qatar-Senegal, Estadio Al Thumama (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA
Grupo A - Vie 25-11 (13:00), Países Bajos-Ecuador, Estadio Al Khalifa Internacional (Doha) - TYC SPORTS
Grupo B - Vie 25-11 (16:00): Inglaterra-Estados Unidos, Estadio Al Bayt (Jor) - TV PÚBLICA
Sábado 26 de noviembre
Grupo D - Sab 26-11 (7:00): Túnez- Australia, Estadio Al Janoub (Al Wakrah) - TYC SPORTS
Grupo C - Sab 26-11 (10:00): Polonia-Arabia Saudita, Estadio Education City (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA
Grupo D - Sab 26-11 (13:00): Francia-Dinamarca, Estadio 974 (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA
Grupo C - Sab 26-11 (16:00): Argentina-México, Estadio Lusail - TV PÚBLICA Y TYC SPORTS
Domingo 27 de noviembre
Grupo E - Dom 27-11 (7:00): Japón-Costa Rica , Estadio Ahmad Bin Ali (Al Rayyan) - TYC SPORTS
Grupo F - Dom 27-11 (10:00): Bélgica-Marruecos, Estadio Al Thumama (Doha) - TYC SPORTS
Grupo F - Dom 27-11 (13:00): Croacia-Canadá, Estadio Al Khalifa Internacional (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA
Grupo E - Dom 27-11 (16:00): España-Alemania, Estadio Al Bayt (Jor) - TV PÚBLICA
Lunes 28 de noviembre
Grupo G - Lu 28-11 (7:00): Camerún-Serbia, Estadio Al Janoub (Al Wakrah) - TYC SPORTS
Grupo H - Lu 28-11 (10:00): Corea del Sur-Ghana, Estadio Education City (Doha) - TYC SPORTS
Grupo G - Lu 28-11 (13:00): Brasil-Suiza, Estadio 974 (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA
Grupo H - Lu 28-11 (16:00): Portugal-Uruguay, Estadio Lusail - TYC SPORTS
Martes 29 de noviembre
Grupo A - Ma 29-11 (12:00): Países Bajos-Qatar, Estadio Al Bayt (Jor) - TV PÚBLICA
Grupo A - Ma 29-11 (12:00): Ecuador-Senegal, Estadio Al Khalifa Internacional (Doha) - TYC SPORTS
Grupo B - Ma 29-11 (16:00): Gales -Inglaterra, Estadio Ahmad Bin Ali (Al Rayyan) - TYC SPORTS
Grupo B - Ma 29-11 (16:00): Irán-Estados Unidos, Estadio Al Thumama (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA
Miércoles 30 de noviembre
Grupo D - Mie 30-11 (12:00): Túnez-Francia, Estadio Education City (Doha) - TYC SPORTS
Grupo D - Mie 30-11 (12:00): Australia-Dinamarca, Estadio Al Janoub (Al Wakrah) - TV PÚBLICA
Grupo C - Mie 30-11 (16:00): Polonia-Argentina, Estadio 974 (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA Y TYC SPORTS
Grupo C - Mie 30-11 (16:00): Arabia Saudita-México, Estadio Lusail - TYC SPORTS
Jueves 1 de diciembre
Grupo F - Jue 1-12 (12:00): Croacia-Bélgica, Estadio Ahmad Bin Ali (Al Rayyan) - TYC SPORTS
Grupo F - Jue 1-12 (12:00): Canadá-Marruecos, Estadio Al Thumama (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA
Grupo E - Jue 1-12 (16:00): Japón-España, Estadio Al Khalifa Internacional (Doha) - TYC SPORTS
Grupo E - Jue 1-12 (16:00): Costa Rica-Alemania, Estadio Al Bayt (Jor) - TV PÚBLICA
Viernes 2 de diciembre
Grupo H - Vie 2-12 (12:00): Corea del Sur-Portugal, Estadio Education City (Doha) - TYC SPORTS
Grupo H - Vie 2-12 (12:00): Ghana-Uruguay, Estadio Al Janoub (Al Wakrah) - TV PÚBLICA
Grupo G - Vie 2-12 (16:00): Camerún-Brasil, Estadio Lusail - TYC SPORTS
Grupo G - Vie 2-12 (16:00): Serbia-Suiza, Estadio 974 (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA
Tabla de posiciones del Mundial Qatar 2022