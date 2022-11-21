21 de noviembre de 2022 Inicio
En Vivo

Mundial Qatar 2022: la agenda de partidos del lunes 21 de noviembre

Segundo día del cronograma del Mundial de Qatar 2022, que empezó a puro color y con el triunfo de Ecuador sobre Qatar. Este lunes habrá tres o cuatro partidos por día. Fechas, horarios y TV.

Copa Mundial de fútbol FIFA.

Copa Mundial de fútbol FIFA.

FIFA


Más de 8 mil personas disfrutaron en Plaza Francisco Seeber el primer día del Mundial de Qatar
Te puede interesar:

Más de 8 mil personas disfrutaron en Plaza Francisco Seeber el primer día del Mundial Qatar 2022

Este lunes 21 de noviembre, sigue el cronograma del fixture que paraliza al mundo con tres partidos pertenecientes al grupo A y B que serán transmitidos por la TV Pública y TYC Sports. Inglaterra e Irán salen a la cancha por primera vez en Qatar desde las 10 hora argentina y por el grupo B.

Senegal debutará ante Países Bajos desde las 13 horas de nuestro país por el grupo A donde también están Qatar y Ecuador. Mientras que Estados Unidos y Gales se enfrentarán por la tarde, a las 16 horas, también por el grupo B.

Recién el martes 22 será el turno tan esperado por los argentinos cuando la Selección de Lionel Scaloni salga a la cancha bajo el mando del crack, Lionel Messi. Con todas las expectativas puestas en el equipo frente a su primer rival, Arabia Saudita. Será a las 7 de la mañana.

Embed

Lunes 21 de noviembre

Grupo A - Lunes 21-11 - (13:00): Senegal-Países Bajos, Estadio Al Thumama (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA

Grupo B - Lu 21-11 (10:00): Inglaterra-Irán, Estadio Al Khalifa Internacional (Doha) - TYC SPORTS

Grupo B- Lu 21-11 (16:00): Estados Unidos-Gales Estadio Ahmad Bin Ali (Al Rayyan) - TYC SPORTS

Martes 22 de noviembre

Grupo C - Ma 22-11 (7:00): Argentina-Arabia Saudita, Estadio Lusail (Lusail) - TV PÚBLICA Y TYC SPORTS

Grupo C - Ma 22-11 (13:00): México-Polonia, Estadio 974 (Doha) - TYC SPORTS

Grupo D - Ma 22-11 (10:00): Dinamarca-Túnez, Estadio Education City (Doha) - TYC SPORTS

Grupo D - Ma 22-11 (16:00): Francia-Australia, Estadio Al Janoub (Al Wakrah) - TV PÚBLICA

Miércoles 23 de noviembre

Grupo F - Mie 23-11 (7:00): Marruecos-Croacia, Estadio Al Bayt (Jor) - TYC SPORTS

Grupo E - Mie 23-11 (10:00): Alemania-Japón, Estadio Al Khalifa Internacional (Doha) - TYC SPORTS

Grupo E - Mie 23-11 (13:00): España-Costa Rica, Estadio Al Thumama (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA

Grupo F - Mie 23-11 (16:00): Bélgica-Canadá, Estadio Ahmad Bin Ali (Al Rayyan) - TV PÚBLICA

Jueves 24 de noviembre

Grupo G - Jue 24-11 (7:00): Suiza-Camerún, Estadio Al Janoub (Al Wakrah) - TV PÚBLICA

Grupo H - Jue 24-11 (10:00): Uruguay-Corea del Sur, Estadio Education City (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA

Grupo H - Jue 24-11 (13:00): Portugal-Ghana, Estadio 974 (Doha) - TYC SPORTS

Grupo G - Jue 24-11 (16:00): Brasil-Serbia, Estadio Lusail - TYC SPORTS

Viernes 25 de noviembre

Grupo B - Vie 25-11 (7:00): Gales - Irán, Estadio Ahmad Bin Ali (Al Rayyan) - TYC SPORTS

Grupo A - Vie 25-11 (10:00): Qatar-Senegal, Estadio Al Thumama (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA

Grupo A - Vie 25-11 (13:00), Países Bajos-Ecuador, Estadio Al Khalifa Internacional (Doha) - TYC SPORTS

Grupo B - Vie 25-11 (16:00): Inglaterra-Estados Unidos, Estadio Al Bayt (Jor) - TV PÚBLICA

Sábado 26 de noviembre

Grupo D - Sab 26-11 (7:00): Túnez- Australia, Estadio Al Janoub (Al Wakrah) - TYC SPORTS

Grupo C - Sab 26-11 (10:00): Polonia-Arabia Saudita, Estadio Education City (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA

Grupo D - Sab 26-11 (13:00): Francia-Dinamarca, Estadio 974 (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA

Grupo C - Sab 26-11 (16:00): Argentina-México, Estadio Lusail - TV PÚBLICA Y TYC SPORTS

Domingo 27 de noviembre

Grupo E - Dom 27-11 (7:00): Japón-Costa Rica , Estadio Ahmad Bin Ali (Al Rayyan) - TYC SPORTS

Grupo F - Dom 27-11 (10:00): Bélgica-Marruecos, Estadio Al Thumama (Doha) - TYC SPORTS

Grupo F - Dom 27-11 (13:00): Croacia-Canadá, Estadio Al Khalifa Internacional (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA

Grupo E - Dom 27-11 (16:00): España-Alemania, Estadio Al Bayt (Jor) - TV PÚBLICA

Lunes 28 de noviembre

Grupo G - Lu 28-11 (7:00): Camerún-Serbia, Estadio Al Janoub (Al Wakrah) - TYC SPORTS

Grupo H - Lu 28-11 (10:00): Corea del Sur-Ghana, Estadio Education City (Doha) - TYC SPORTS

Grupo G - Lu 28-11 (13:00): Brasil-Suiza, Estadio 974 (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA

Grupo H - Lu 28-11 (16:00): Portugal-Uruguay, Estadio Lusail - TYC SPORTS

Martes 29 de noviembre

Grupo A - Ma 29-11 (12:00): Países Bajos-Qatar, Estadio Al Bayt (Jor) - TV PÚBLICA

Grupo A - Ma 29-11 (12:00): Ecuador-Senegal, Estadio Al Khalifa Internacional (Doha) - TYC SPORTS

Grupo B - Ma 29-11 (16:00): Gales -Inglaterra, Estadio Ahmad Bin Ali (Al Rayyan) - TYC SPORTS

Grupo B - Ma 29-11 (16:00): Irán-Estados Unidos, Estadio Al Thumama (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA

Miércoles 30 de noviembre

Grupo D - Mie 30-11 (12:00): Túnez-Francia, Estadio Education City (Doha) - TYC SPORTS

Grupo D - Mie 30-11 (12:00): Australia-Dinamarca, Estadio Al Janoub (Al Wakrah) - TV PÚBLICA

Grupo C - Mie 30-11 (16:00): Polonia-Argentina, Estadio 974 (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA Y TYC SPORTS

Grupo C - Mie 30-11 (16:00): Arabia Saudita-México, Estadio Lusail - TYC SPORTS

Jueves 1 de diciembre

Grupo F - Jue 1-12 (12:00): Croacia-Bélgica, Estadio Ahmad Bin Ali (Al Rayyan) - TYC SPORTS

Grupo F - Jue 1-12 (12:00): Canadá-Marruecos, Estadio Al Thumama (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA

Grupo E - Jue 1-12 (16:00): Japón-España, Estadio Al Khalifa Internacional (Doha) - TYC SPORTS

Grupo E - Jue 1-12 (16:00): Costa Rica-Alemania, Estadio Al Bayt (Jor) - TV PÚBLICA

Viernes 2 de diciembre

Grupo H - Vie 2-12 (12:00): Corea del Sur-Portugal, Estadio Education City (Doha) - TYC SPORTS

Grupo H - Vie 2-12 (12:00): Ghana-Uruguay, Estadio Al Janoub (Al Wakrah) - TV PÚBLICA

Grupo G - Vie 2-12 (16:00): Camerún-Brasil, Estadio Lusail - TYC SPORTS

Grupo G - Vie 2-12 (16:00): Serbia-Suiza, Estadio 974 (Doha) - TV PÚBLICA

Tabla de posiciones del Mundial Qatar 2022

Embed
TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Noticias relacionadas

play

La increíble animación de Messi, Cristiano, Neymar y Maradona a lo Toy Story
Uno por uno, todos los debuts de la Selección argentina en los Mundiales antes del de Qatar.
play

Selección argentina: uno por uno, los debuts en las Copas antes del Mundial Qatar 2022
La decepción del técnico español de Qatar.

El técnico de Qatar reconoció que "no hay excusas" por la derrota ante Ecuador
Qatar 2022: los 11 de Scaloni para el debut de la Selección Argentina en el mundial.

Qatar 2022: los 11 de Scaloni para el debut de la Selección Argentina en el Mundial
play

Víctor Hugo Morales desde Qatar: "La relación de Scaloni con Messi me recuerda a la de Bilardo con Maradona"
Mundial Qatar: la delegación de Ghana tuvo que evacuar el hotel por una falsa alarma de incendio.

Mundial Qatar: la delegación de Ghana tuvo que evacuar el hotel por una alarma de incendio
DEJA TU COMENTARIO:

últimas noticias

play

La hermana del hombre golpeado en Merlo defendió a su esposo: "Es mentira que me pega"

Hace 3 meses
La invitación es para compartir la quinta edición de esta gran fiesta.

Escapada de fin de semana: la Fiesta de la Galleta de Campo en Tomás Jofré

Hace 3 meses
La menor se encontraba en la lista de emergencia nacional desde febrero 2021.

El día más esperado: Kiara recibió su corazón y la cirugía fue exitosa

Hace 3 meses
El empresario taló 1200 ejemplares de lenga sin autorización.

Multa millonaria: taló un bosque nativo para construir una pista de esquí

Hace 3 meses
El Programa Hogar está destinado a quienes no accedan al servicio de gas natural.

Extra de ANSES compatible con AUH, Jubilados, pensionados y Potenciar Trabajo: cómo anotarse

Hace 3 meses