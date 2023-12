Cómo anotarse en el concurso de fotografía de la NASA del eclipse solar del 2024

Catch beads of sunlight, Baily’s Beads, during next year’s total eclipse using the SunSketcher app.



Baily’s Beads are pockets of sunlight peeking through the Moon’s rugged terrain in the moments before & after totality.



Find your way to Baily’s Beads: https://t.co/am23LMbRvg pic.twitter.com/7DzFTphZZ5