IR A
IR A

Nuevo trailer de Black is king, el nuevo disco visual de Beyoncé

La cantante sorprende con una película inspirada en su paso por The Lion King como voz de Nala para homenajear la vida de la comunidad afroamericana.

Nuevo trailer de Black is king
Nuevo trailer de Black is king, el nuevo disco visual de Beyoncé

Beyoncé lanzó el trailer de su nuevo proyecto musical llamado Black is king. Se trata de un disco visual escrito y dirigido por ella que llegará el 31 de julio en Disney +.

Anthony Hopkins y un conmovedor mensaje contra las adicciones.
Te puede interesar:

El conmovedor mensaje de Anthony Hopkins, al cumplir 47 años sin beber alcohol

El trabajo es una reivindicación a la lucha de la comunidad afroamericana, revalorizadas por la muerte de George Floyd en manos de la policía de Minneapolis. En el comunicado oficial, aseguran que “los viajes de las familias negras a lo largo del tiempo son honrados en una historia acerca del trascendental viaje de un joven rey a través de la traición, el amor y la identidad propia". "Sus antepasados le ayudan a dirigirse hacia su destino, y, con las enseñanzas de su padre y la guía de su amor de infancia, alcanza las virtudes necesarias para reclamar su hogar y su trono”, explican.



I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. please don’t get me hype “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊ Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B
View this post on Instagram

I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. please don’t get me hype “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊ Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

En el trailer, en voz en off, Beyoncé afirma: “Fuiste formado por el calor de la galaxia. Qué cosa ser, única y familiar. Ser uno y lo mismo, y aún así diferente a cualquier otro".

Black Is King, además, está relacionado con The Lion King, película a la que ella le puso la voz a Nala. "El film reinventa las lecciones del éxito de taquilla de 2019 para los jóvenes reyes y reinas de hoy en busca de sus propias coronas", dijo Disney.

El disco visual contará con la participaciones de Jay-Z, la cantante de Destiny's Child Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell, las modelos Aweng Ade-Chuol y Adut Akech y muchos de los artistas que aparecen en el álbum The Gift.

Hace diez días, la artista lanzó la canción Black Parade. Además, el 19 de junio es el día de la emancipación de los negros de la esclavitud.

BLACK IS KING, a film by Beyoncé | Official Trailer | Disney+

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Noticias relacionadas

The Weeknd, uno de los shows internacionales más esperados de 2023.

Los mejores recitales para no perderse en 2023
Netflix difundió el video de la actriz con su caracterización de Miss Tronchatoro en Matilda.

Así fue la increíble transformación de Emma Thompson como Tronchatoro
DEJA TU COMENTARIO:

últimas noticias

play

Horóscopo 2023: qué predice el tarot para los signos según Jimena Latorre

Hace 6 minutos
Anthony Hopkins y un conmovedor mensaje contra las adicciones.

El conmovedor mensaje de Anthony Hopkins, al cumplir 47 años sin beber alcohol

Hace 13 minutos
La Renault Kangoo E-Tech se lanzará en 2023 en Argentina

Renault exhibe en la Costa los eléctricos que lanzará este año

Hace 21 minutos
Camila Homs tendría una vida paralela en redes sociales.

Camila Homs tendría varias cuentas falsas en las que atacaba a Rodrigo De Paul y Tini Stoessel

Hace 22 minutos
Martina Navratilova anunció que padece cáncer de garganta y mama.

Conmoción en el tenis: Martina Navratilova reveló que tiene cáncer de mama y garganta

Hace 28 minutos