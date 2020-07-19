Nuevo trailer de Black is king, el nuevo disco visual de Beyoncé

El trabajo es una reivindicación a la lucha de la comunidad afroamericana, revalorizadas por la muerte de George Floyd en manos de la policía de Minneapolis. En el comunicado oficial, aseguran que “los viajes de las familias negras a lo largo del tiempo son honrados en una historia acerca del trascendental viaje de un joven rey a través de la traición, el amor y la identidad propia". "Sus antepasados le ayudan a dirigirse hacia su destino, y, con las enseñanzas de su padre y la guía de su amor de infancia, alcanza las virtudes necesarias para reclamar su hogar y su trono”, explican.
I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. please don’t get me hype “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊ Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B
En el trailer, en voz en off, Beyoncé afirma: “Fuiste formado por el calor de la galaxia. Qué cosa ser, única y familiar. Ser uno y lo mismo, y aún así diferente a cualquier otro".
Black Is King, además, está relacionado con The Lion King, película a la que ella le puso la voz a Nala. "El film reinventa las lecciones del éxito de taquilla de 2019 para los jóvenes reyes y reinas de hoy en busca de sus propias coronas", dijo Disney.
El disco visual contará con la participaciones de Jay-Z, la cantante de Destiny's Child Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell, las modelos Aweng Ade-Chuol y Adut Akech y muchos de los artistas que aparecen en el álbum The Gift.
Hace diez días, la artista lanzó la canción Black Parade. Además, el 19 de junio es el día de la emancipación de los negros de la esclavitud.
