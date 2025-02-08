8 de febrero de 2025 Inicio
Así se verían los personajes de Street Fighter en la vida real según la inteligencia artificial

Una cuenta de instagram que publica con frecuencia los resultados de la tecnología, armó un video con los resultados de estas versiones hiperrealistas de los personajes.

Por
Desde que la inteligencia artificial se metió de lleno en la vida de los humanos, miles de ellos la utilizaron para realizar experimentos mediante imágenes. En este sentido, un curioso usuario fanático de los personajes de Street Fighter le pidió a la IA que le revele cómo se verían en la vida real.

El sentido de la vida según la inteligencia artificial.
El exitoso y emblemático juego, Street Fighter, fue blanco de la inteligencia artificial para conocer la versión humana de personajes como: Balrog, Ryu, Ken, Dhalsim, Cammy, Dee Jay, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Sagat, Vega, Chun-Li, Akuma, Zangief y M. Bison, entre otros.

Los resultados de la IA fueron compartidos por la cuenta de instagram @immagina_ai_dream que publicó un video con los resultados de cada uno de los personajes que revolucionaron la industria hace más de tres décadas. Conocé los detalles de cada uno de los personajes en su versión humana.

La cuenta de instagram @immagina_ai_dream que cuenta con casi 200 mil seguidores y comparte los resultados de la inteligencia artificial, fue la que publicó el video acompañado del siguiente texto: "¿Alguna vez has soñado con ver a tus personajes favoritos de Street Fighter 2 cobrar vida?", comienza y sigue: "¡Prepárate para un viaje de regreso en el tiempo a los 90! ¡En este nuevo carrete, te voy a llevar directamente al corazón de un gabinete de arcade, y luego mostrarte cómo se verían los personajes legendarios de Street Fighter 2 si realmente existieran!".

Por otro lado, agrega: "Desde Ryu, el imparable maestro de artes marciales, hasta Chun-Li, el agente de Interpol más rápido del mundo, y el feroz Sagat y el misterioso M. Bison, todos tus luchadores favoritos están aquí, recreados con el increíble poder de Midjourney AI".

