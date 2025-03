Coldplay realizará el polémico show de mediotiempo en la final del Mundial 2026: "Momento histórico para FIFA"

Por otro lado, Infantino sorprendió al detallar cómo será la preparación: "También quiero agradecer a Chris Martin y Phil Harvey de Coldplay, quienes trabajarán con nosotros en la FIFA para finalizar la lista de artistas que se presentarán durante el espectáculo de medio tiempo, así como en Times Square". De esta manera, adelantó que será un mega show que irá más allá del MetLife Stadium.

Embed - Gianni Infantino - FIFA President on Instagram: "It was my pleasure to speak with friends and colleagues attending the FIFA World Cup 26™: FIFA Commercial & Media Partners Convention in Dallas, where we discussed some very exciting plans for the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup in 2026. I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen. This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world. We also spoke about how FIFA will takeover Times Square for the final weekend of the FIFA World Cup in 2026, during both the bronze final match and final. These will be two incredible matches, featuring some of the best players in the world, and what better way to celebrate them than in the historic Times Square in New York City. My thanks of course to Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans and his incredible team, for helping us put together these amazing shows. I also want to thank Chris Martin and Phil Harvey of Coldplay, who will be working with us at FIFA to finalise the list of artists who will perform during the half time show, as well as at Times Square. #FootballUnitesTheWorld "