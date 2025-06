El doloroso mensaje de la hija de Bruce Willis por el Día del Padre

“Hoy es un día difícil. Siento un profundo dolor en el pecho por hablar con vos y contarte todo lo que hago y lo que pasa en mi vida. Por abrazarte y preguntarte sobre la vida, tus historias, tus luchas y tus éxitos. Ojalá te hubiera hecho más preguntas mientras aún podías contármelo todo”, empezó con su posteo la hija de Demi Moore.

Embed - Rumer Glenn Willis on Instagram: "Today is hard, I feel a deep ache in my chest to talk to you and tell you everything I’m doing and what’s going on in my life. To hug you and ask you about life and your stories and struggles and successes. I wish I asked you more questions while you could still tell me about it all. But I know you wouldn’t want me to be sad today so I’ll try to just be grateful reminding myself how lucky I am that you’re my dad and that you’re still with me and I can still hold you and hug you and kiss your cheek and rub your head I can tell you stories. I can watch the way your eyes light up when you see Louetta I will be grateful for every moment I have with you. I love you so much dad happy Father’s Day. Sending love to all those who are in the boat with me or have lost their fathers, to the single moms who are the dads too, to my future baby daddy…"